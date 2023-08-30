About Cookies on This Site

TONE Free

LG TONE Free T90

World's 1st dolby atmos earbuds

With dolby head tracking™ across all entertainment.

World's 1st dolby atmos earbuds

Fit for sound

A woman is listening music with LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free T90

World's 1st dolby atmos earbuds

With dolby head tracking across all entertainment.

World's 1st dolby atmos earbuds
This image shows the Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby head tracking™

A world's 1st for dolby atmos wireless earbuds

A man is listening music with LG TONE Free

Performance fit

Elevated sound with comfortable fit

A image of LG TONE Free connected through Plug & Wireless.

Plug & Wireless

Just plug in to make your device wireless

A image of LG TONE Free UTF8 with Waterproof effect.

LG TONE Free Fit TF8

Water & Dust Proof Sports Earbuds

Protected from water, sweat and dust damage

Water & Dust Proof Sports Earbuds
A image of LG TONE Free perfectly fit in the ear

Secure & Comfortable

A Fit for Your Workouts

A image of LG TONE Free UTF8 with Waterproof effect.

Water & Dust Proof(IP67)

Allows You to Keep Playing through Water, Sweat and Dust

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

UV Nano

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Learn more about LG wireless earbuds - fit for sound

LG's wireless earbuds are great for listening to all your music, podcasts and audio needs. LG's Wireless Earbuds are fitted with high quality audio technology that delivers an incredible listening experience. Learn about the product features below.

Browse LG’s range of wireless earbuds now