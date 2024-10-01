The brilliant LG OLED display with Micro Lens Array+ technology offers a minimum brightness of 275 nits and a maximum of 1300 nits, delivering 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) than monitors utilizing MLA.

With an optimized micrometer-scale lens pattern inspired by dragonfly eyes, delivering innovative brightness and powerful performance, you can stand head and shoulders above the competition with heightened immersion, sharper details, and seamless gameplay.