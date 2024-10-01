We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual usage experience.
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
*CES 2024 Innovation Awards applies to 32GS95UE and 39GS95QE.
*iF DESIGN AWARD applies to 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE.
*Red Dot Design Award 2024 applies to 32GS95UE, 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE
Advanced OLED technology
The brightest OLED ever possible
The brilliant LG OLED display with Micro Lens Array+ technology offers a minimum brightness of 275 nits and a maximum of 1300 nits, delivering 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) than monitors utilizing MLA.
With an optimized micrometer-scale lens pattern inspired by dragonfly eyes, delivering innovative brightness and powerful performance, you can stand head and shoulders above the competition with heightened immersion, sharper details, and seamless gameplay.
Deeper blacks for
intense battles
True black color scales breathe life into even the darkest of scenes, resulting in unforgettable visuals. Explore an immersive gaming world with the UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor, boasting true black depth expression and vibrant color clarity.
The UltraGear OLED provides true deeper blacks, making game scenes more impressive, allowing you to enjoy an immersive visual gaming experience./content/dam/channel/wcms/sg/microsite/gaming-monitor/feature/
*Features vary by model.
Outpace the competition
with higher speed
Seize your victory. From a base refresh rate of 240Hz to a maximum of 480Hz, LG UltraGear™ OLED delivers lightning-fast speeds with less motion blur and lower input lag, ensuring gamers never miss a beat of the action.
*The 32GS95UE monitor allows you to enjoy gaming at 480Hz using Dual-Mode.
*Refresh rate varies by model.
Pioneering innovative technologies
As always, UltraGear continues its legacy of technological innovation.
First, the OLED gaming monitors in 27” and 45” came out to the world as the first that supported a 240Hz refresh rate, and then boundaries were further broken with the release of the OLED gaming monitor in 39". Another industry-first feature, switching Dual-Mode between UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz**, lets you explore all kinds of games. Meanwhile, Pixel Sound follows movement on the OLED display, another groundbreaking technology pioneered by us. Imagine having the experiences that others have only dreamed of.
*As of Dec. 2022, LG UltraGear introduced the world's first 27-inch and 45-inch OLED gaming monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.
**Dual-Mode (world's first VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode) and Pixel Sound only apply to 32GS95UE.
Unrivaled product portfolio
A diversity for all gamers
Choose the option that best fits your gaming preferences. We provide a range of choices for gamers, including 27" to 45" sizes and curved or flat products.
*As of Dec. 2022, LG UltraGear introduced the world's first 27-inch and 45-inch OLED gaming monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.
The grandmaster of ultrawide
*The figures are calculated by multiplying the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.
*The 800R curve applies to 45GS96QB, 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE.
Enhanced gaming comfort
*Based on a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor, our monitor has an ErP (Energy-related Product) rating of F, while other products have higher power consumption and are rated at grade G.
Professional-grade monitor
Official monitor of LEC
UltraGear, the official monitor of the world's largest League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) tournaments, is used by many pro gamers. Share the vision of the game and take one step closer to victory.
LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, used by world-class pro gamers like Chovy and Upset.