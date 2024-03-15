We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Be the core of your play
Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Display
34" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Explore the panoramic gamescape
Its 34-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience immersion like never before.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presenting 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
OLED display with 240Hz
Lightning speed
LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, allowing smooth gameplay so gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
All new design
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Unity Hexagonal Design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see every movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
PBP & PIP
Play games and do more
This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.
The divided screen each from laptop and PC.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
|Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1 x 585.9 x 278.7mm(UP) / 784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.3
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Curvature
800R
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 × 0.231mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Size [cm]
86.2
-
Size [Inch]
33.9
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V, 7.37A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
34GS95QE-B
34" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | WQHD 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black