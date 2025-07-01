We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
Seamless flexibility for work and play
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need
*The videos will be updated in the future.
31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen
Lifelike images, at your touch
Immerse yourself in vibrant color and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colors thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.
This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).
Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view
Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Portrait Mode functionality may vary by product. Please refer to the product specifications for details on the Portrait Mode function of your specific model.
*The videos will be updated in the future.
Rolling stand with a hidden adapter
With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organized look.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The built-in adapter may vary by country.
Flexibility powers productivity
Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. Additionally, the intuitive touchscreen and flexible stand enhance productivity, offering effortless control and dynamic adjustments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. Please note that cable inclusion may vary by country.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
***Google Cast will be supported in a future update.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilize various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
Game
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
*To use ThinQ™ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ™ app.
*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ™ app may vary depending on the product and model.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ™ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ™ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ™ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with Magic Remote
With the ThinQ™ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ™ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.
Productivity across workspaces
Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor
Experience the freedom to design your business. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment. Whether you're working from the office, a client site, or remotely, this solution empowers you to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.
Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.
Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.
Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.
Dental clinic: Our smart delivers patients clear, 4K-quality images for enhanced understanding and convenience during their dental consultations.
Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.
VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.
Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.
Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximizing your study focus and productivity at home.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
-
USB-C
2.2
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2.2
-
USB-C
YES(3ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
900 x 617 x 337
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 1312.3 x 420
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
21.2kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
LG Smart Monitor Swing
-
Year
2025
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
5W x2
What people are saying
