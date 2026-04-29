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Add a modern touch to your kitchen with LG induction hobs, where minimal design meets advanced functionality. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting out, LG induction hobs make cooking efficient and elegant with intuitive sliding controls and flexible cooking zones that adapt to your pans. Designed for precision and convenience, these hobs help you prepare everything from quick meals to gourmet dishes with ease—bringing all the taste of balanced cuisine into your home.