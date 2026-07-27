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LG Refrigerator

What type are you looking for?

Four LG refrigerator freezers in the sun. Left multi-door refrigerator with side-by-side and two-door one-door models next to it.

Types of LG Refrigerators

Explore different types of refrigerators, including Multi-door, Side-by-Side, and 2-Door. Discover the unique storage and benefits of each model.

Explore the LG Refrigerator lineup

LG matte black Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door open, showing fresh food storage. To the right, pantry shelves are filled with groceries.

Multi-Door

A 4-door fridge with superior organization and bottom freezer compartments.

The modern kitchen wall has a built-in LG Silver side-by-side refrigerator freezer. The front of the refrigerator has an integrated water purifier and ice dispenser, which means it is large capacity.

Side-by-side

A 2-door fridge split vertically, with freezer compartment on the left.

Black bottom-freezer refrigerator built into a modern kitchen cabinet.

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Flexible, eye-level shelving on top, and a spacious freezer at the bottom.

Silver top-freezer refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen with open shelving and minimalist decor.

Top Freezer Refrigerator

A classic design combined with smart innovation, ensuring reliable cooling and organization storage.

TypesColour & FinishHelpful HintsFAQ
Types
Buying Guide Home
Black LG Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Multi-Door

Built for open, flexible storage

Spacious 4-door design with doors that open fully, a partition-free fridge space on top, and freezer compartments below. Great for convenient and suitable for medium to large families.

Built for open, flexible storage See all Multi-Door Refrigerators
LG Silver side-by-side freezer with Instaview and water purifier in the center. You can see a large factory on the left and a modern kitchen on the right.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Side-by-side

Classic two-door for daily convenience

A classic Side-by-Side refrigerator with freezer on the left and refrigerator on the right.

Suitable for larger household or frequent freezer users.

Classic two-door for daily convenience See all Side-by-side Refrigerators
LG tall fridge freezer built into a light-colored kitchen wall next to shelving and kitchen island

LG tall fridge freezer built into a light-colored kitchen wall next to shelving and kitchen island

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Designed for simplicity and compact living

A slim bottom freezer refrigerator ideal for small spaces. Great for households seeking compact, reliable storage in a timeless style.

 

Designed for simplicity and compact living See all Bottom Mount Freezers
1-door LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

1-door LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

Top Freezer Refrigerator

Designed for compact efficiency

Classic design combined with smart innovation for reliable cooling and well-organised storage.

Designed for compact efficiency See all Top Mount Freezers

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Color & Finish 

Complete your kitchen with the ideal look

LG's Refrigerators come in a variety of colors and finishes, 

from modern neutral tones to bold contrasts, ideal for color matching 

or making a statement in any kitchen.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.

Matte Black 

A modern finish that makes a bold statement. Matte black adds contrast and works beautifully in contemporary or monochrome kitchens.

Silver

A timeless, neutral option that suits most interiors. Silver blends effortlessly with stainless steel appliances and classic kitchen styles.

Explore more, choose right

Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Which size is right for you?

Learn More
Close-up of black LG InstaView fridge freezer with matte finish. Sunlight from a window above highlights the surface. A built-in water dispenser is on the left side of the door.

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

Are separate refrigerator and freezer units a better choice?

A.

For maximum storage, separate units may be practical. But for most households, an all-in-one refrigerator is more cost-effective, energy-saving, and space-friendly. LG refrigerators combine smart temperature control with multi-airflow cooling, ideal for everyday use.

Ultimately, the right choice depends on your storage needs, kitchen layout, and lifestyle.

Q.

What should I look for when buying a refrigerator?

A.

When buying a refrigerator, start by choosing the type that suits your space and lifestyle, such as a Side-by-Side, Multi-Door, or 2-door Refrigerator.

Next, look for innovative cooling technologies that help keep food fresher for longer, like LINEARCooling™ or DoorCooling+™. Features such as Total No Frost, water & ice dispensers with UV Nano® self-cleaning, and adjustable or folding shelves add convenience to your daily life.

You should also consider energy efficiency ratings to reduce long-term running costs and check the product warranty for added peace of mind. With LG, you’ll enjoy smart design and reliable performance across the entire range.

Q.

How does a door-in-door design enhance refrigerator functionality?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ design gives easy access to drinks and snacks without opening the main refrigerator door. This not only saves time but also reduces cold air loss, enhancing energy efficiency and keeping food fresher for longer. It’s a smart, space-saving feature designed for convenience and performance.

Helpful Tips, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

LG refrigerator open with fresh produce in a bright natural wood kitchen, beside a large window with plants and soft daylight.

Earth Day at Home

Smart homes use advanced technology to automate and optimise daily tasks, revolutionising how we live by enhancing efficiency and convenience.

Smart Home Ideas: Best LG Tech for Home Automation

An image showing an easy bento box meal with penguin-shaped rice balls and colorful vegetables on a red background, illustrating a simple meal-prep concept.

Short on time? Quick, healthy weekday meals for Singapore homes