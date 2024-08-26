The LG 34'' UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor enhances productivity and viewing pleasure with its expansive 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display featuring a 1800R curvature and 99% sRGB coverage under HDR10 for vibrant and precise colours. Key functionalities include USB Type-C™ with up to 90W power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity options, and multiple USB 3.0 ports. Ergonomically designed, it offers an adjustable stand for comfort, a Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology for eye protection, and a Picture By Picture (PBP) feature for efficient multitasking. This monitor suits professionals seeking a broad workspace and vivid display, as well as gamers and media enthusiasts looking for an immersive experience.







