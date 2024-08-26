We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Experience
Smart Home Ideas: Best LG Tech for Home Automation
Smart homes are revolutionising our daily lives by automating and optimising tasks through advanced technology. This shift means more convenience and smarter energy use in our homes. Leading this revolution is LG, offering a comprehensive range of smart devices that have been designed to elevate entertainment, streamline kitchen activities, and enhance productivity in home offices. Our intelligent solutions are meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of modern lifestyles, making everyday tasks not only simpler but also more enjoyable. Let's delve deeper into how smart technology is reshaping our homes and how LG is spearheading this exciting evolution!
Smart Living Room: Elevating Entertainment with LG
The living room has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to cutting-edge technology that enhances relaxation and TV viewing experiences like never before. LG is at the heart of this change, offering sleek gadgets like the LG OLED evo AI G4 4K TV and the LG S90TY Soundbar. Together, these products create a captivating cinematic experience right in your living room, boasting exceptional sound and picture quality that rival those of a mini movie theatre.
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
Experience cinematic brilliance with the 77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K TV, featuring the advanced alpha 11 AI Processor 4K for enhanced graphics and faster processing. This TV dazzles with Brightness Booster Max, which dramatically increases brightness1, and SELF LIT OLED technology for deep blacks and vibrant colours. Dolby Vision® and FILMMAKER MODE™ ensure movies look exactly as the director intended, while Dolby Atmos® delivers immersive sound. Its sleek One Wall Design allows for a near-seamless installation. AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro adjust the display and audio to suit your room, making every viewing a personalised experience. It is also gaming-ready with a 1ms response time and compatibility with NVIDA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. The webOS 24 platform offers easy access to streaming services, and with ThinQ™ AI, Chromecast built-in, and Apple Airplay compatibility, integrating into your smart home has never been easier2.
LG S90TY Soundbar
The LG S90TY Soundbar brings an unparalleled, multidimensional audio experience with Dolby Atmos® and triple up-firing speakers. Supporting various audio formats, including High-Resolution Audio up to 24bit/96kHz, it ensures seamless integration with your entertainment setup through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC/eARC, and Optical Input connectivity. It also features a wireless active subwoofer, delivering a powerful 570W total output. With its easy setup and compatibility with leading smart home ecosystems like Apple AirPlay 2, the LG S90TY Soundbar enhances the cinematic experience of the LG OLED evo AI G Series TV.
Smart Kitchen: Revolutionising Cooking, Refrigeration, and Cleaning with LG
The kitchen, often deemed the heart of every home, has undergone a remarkable smart upgrade, catering to the efficiency and demands of modern lifestyles. A diverse array of LG smart kitchen appliances is now available to elevate cooking, food storage, and cleaning processes. Key among these are LG 508L InstaViewᵀᴹ Refrigerator and the LG ThinQ™ Top Control Dishwasher DFB227HM. These products not only have clever and exciting features but also impart a touch of contemporary design to your culinary space.
LG 508L InstaViewᵀᴹ Refrigerator GF-G4534EP
The LG 508L InstaViewᵀᴹ Refrigerator GF-G4534EP combines style with cutting-edge technology, enhancing kitchen functionality with its sleek flat door and slim width design that adds a contemporary touch. Featuring Black Glass InstaViewᵀᴹ door, this fridge allows you to see inside without opening it—just knock twice on the glass to illuminate the interior and access your items effortlessly. The UVnanoᵀᴹ Water Dispenser comes with a built-in UV LED light that reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle, cleaning the inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour3. The Smart Inverter Compressor™ is not only efficient but also quiet and durable, backed by a 10-year parts warranty5, guaranteeing long-lasting performance. The fridge is built with LG ThinQᵀᴹ functionality for smart control, allowing you to adjust settings and receive notifications on your smartphone4. Additionally, the Slim SpacePlusᵀᴹ Ice System is integrated into the door, freeing up more space for storage inside the fridge.
LG ThinQ™ Top Control Dishwasher DFB227HM
Enhance your kitchen with the LG ThinQ™ Top Control Dishwasher DFB227HM in sleek black , combining elegant design with cutting-edge cleaning technology. This sophisticated appliance features QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®, delivering powerful, thorough cleaning from every angle. The QuadWash™ system uses four multi-motion spray arms to clean dishes more efficiently, while TrueSteam® reduces water spots and enhances drying performance. The SmartRack™ Plus system provides flexible loading options, easily accommodating various dish sizes, and the Turbo Cycle offers a quick wash for when time is short. With the LG Inverter DirectDrive motor, expect quiet, reliable operation. Plus, with ThinQ™ connectivity, you can control your dishwasher remotely, download custom wash cycles, monitor diagnostics, and receive maintenance reminders for a truly smart home experience4.
Smart Home Office: Elevating Productivity and Connectivity with LG
The transition to remote work and digital living underscores the importance of a home office that promotes productivity and connectivity. LG answers this demand with innovative solutions designed to elevate the home office into a hub of efficiency and creativity. The LG gram 17” laptop and the LG 34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor are crafted for today's professionals, creators, and students, combining high performance with sleek design.
LG gram 17” laptop
Experience top-tier performance with the LG gram 17” laptop, designed for both power and portability. This model features a stunning 17" 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) anti-glare IPS display that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid, true-to-life visuals. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor and equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly. Weighing just 1,350g and sporting a sleek design, it's perfect for on-the-go use. Dolby Atmos® delivers immersive 360-degree sound, enhancing your audio experience. The LG gram Link allows seamless connection to up to 10 devices, and the 77Wh battery ensures prolonged use. Running Windows 11, this laptop offers a smooth, intuitive interface with the latest features.
34'' UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor
The LG 34'' UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor enhances productivity and viewing pleasure with its expansive 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display featuring a 1800R curvature and 99% sRGB coverage under HDR10 for vibrant and precise colours. Key functionalities include USB Type-C™ with up to 90W power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity options, and multiple USB 3.0 ports. Ergonomically designed, it offers an adjustable stand for comfort, a Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology for eye protection, and a Picture By Picture (PBP) feature for efficient multitasking. This monitor suits professionals seeking a broad workspace and vivid display, as well as gamers and media enthusiasts looking for an immersive experience.
In the dynamic realm of smart home technology, LG distinguishes itself by simplifying and enhancing everyday life with innovative gadgets. LG’s smart devices, perfect for every room in your home, bring convenience, efficiency, and smart connectivity right to your doorstep. LG leads with quality, performance, and designs that focus on your needs, ensuring your home stays ahead with the latest tech. Ready to streamline your life and elevate your connectivity? Visit the LG website to see how our smart technology can transform your home.
1 Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
2 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ™ AI account/s required.
3 Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
4 LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.
5 2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.