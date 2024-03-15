LG S90TY Soundbar

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated. 

Stunning soundscapes surround you

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together. An image of an LG TV, LG Soundbar, and rear speakers in a living room. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.

*Screen images simulated. 

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation. 

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

A video shows an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. Rear speaker is not available in Singapore. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created. 

***Screen images simulated. 

5.1.3ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X projected by a 570W 5.1.3ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

"An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"

*Dolby and Dolby Vision® are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience 

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

A close up image of an LG Soundbar below an LG TV. A connectivity symbol depicts WOWCAST's wireless operation.

WOWCAST Ready

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight

WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED99/91/86/80/75, NANO80/75, UHD UT80/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/86/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Smart sound knows your taste

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

A video shows an LG TV, LG Soundbar, Rear Speakers, and Sub Woofer from behind the sofa in a modern city apartment. The Rear Speakers and Wireless Receiver light up, and a grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space. White beads of sound come together to make waves, then project from each part of the sound system, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports included 6-channel speakers.

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are not available in Singapore.

*******Screen images simulated.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

An image of an LG OLED TV, LG Soundbar, and Subwoofer in a modern city apartment with soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

A video shows the LG Soundbar with three different TV screens. The one directly above plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, a soundwave changes color, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

An image of an LG Soundbar and LG TV with a racing car game on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.

***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Chromecast. 

'*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Alexa is not officially supported in Singapore.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded apporach to soundbar production.

"There is a front view of soundbar behind and a metal frame image of soundbar in front. An angled view of the back of the soundbar's metal frame with the words ""Recycled Plastic"" pointing to the edge of the frame."

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

"An illustration shows a green recycling symbol above a fragment of our blue and green planet with trees growing out of the land. An image of the LG Soundbar packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo"

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Output Power

570 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Number of Speakers

11 EA

Output Power

570 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

65 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.2 kg

Main

5.65 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

