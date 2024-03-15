We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 427L InstaViewᵀᴹ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black
Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation
Slim Width
Designed to fit into narrow alcoves
Black Glass InstaViewᵀᴹ
Knock Twice to See Inside
UVnanoᵀᴹ Water Dispenser
Removes up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria*
LG ThinQᵀᴹ
Stay connected anywhere
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Flat Door with Compact Design
Timeless and Contemporary Design for the Modern Kitchen
. With a slim width of 835mm, the Sleek and Stylish French Door is designed to to fit snugly into alcoves as narrow as 850mm in width.
Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.
Black Glass InstaViewᵀᴹ
Knock Twice, See Inside
Knock twice on the glass to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. This prevents cold air from escaping and helps keep food fresher for longer.
Convenient Access to Fresh Food and Produce
Innovative Cooling Technology
LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep Food Fresh for Up to 7 Days
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃.
There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
Door Cooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
Reduce Fridge Odours and Eliminates Bacteria
Hygiene Fresh+™ automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. Its five-stage filtering system helps keep food fresher for longer.
Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ and a gray arrow, which means stench, is sucked into Hygiene Fresh+, and clean cold air spreads out.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
**Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
***Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
Smart Convenience
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app.
There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.
The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Smart Personalization
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimize cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*ThinQᵀᴹ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additiona only warranty on the compressor.
Functional Design with a Premium Touch
FAQ
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is LG Linear Cooling™?
Linear Cooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
What is LG Door Cooling+™?
Door Cooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
