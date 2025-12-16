About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG AI Appliances logo with gradient AI text

Meet AI Core-Tech
in LG Appliances

Animated LG AI symbol with interwoven red and purple gradient lines forming a heart-like infinity shape on a black background
Gradient text 'AI to the Core' in red-to-purple tones on a black background

LG’s time-tested engineering, Core-Tech since 1998, now evolves into AI Core-Tech—combining mechanical precision with human-centered sensitivity, embodying LG’s vision of ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’

Lineup of LG home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and kitchen appliances displayed on a dark stage with a circuit board pattern floor

Lineup of LG home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and kitchen appliances displayed on a dark stage with a circuit board pattern floor

Time-tested Heritage

Decades of engineering expertise built for lasting performance.

Concern-free

Designed to simplify tasks and ease your daily routine.

Future-ready

Built to evolve with updates and adapt to your lifestyle.

LG AI Appliances,
Powering the Evolution of Home

Behind every simple touch, LG AI Core-Tech turns decades of expertise into thoughtful action—learning, adapting, and responding across your home.

LG AI Core-Tech chip visualizing intelligent data processing with radiant circuit lines, symbolizing how LG AI appliances learn, adapt, and optimize performance across the home.

LG AI Laundry Appliances including front-load washer and dryer displayed on a purple digital circuit background
LG AI Laundry Appliances
LG AI Kitchen Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven displayed on a purple digital circuit background
LG AI Kitchen Appliances