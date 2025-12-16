We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Meet AI Core-Tech
in LG Appliances
LG’s time-tested engineering, Core-Tech since 1998, now evolves into AI Core-Tech—combining mechanical precision with human-centered sensitivity, embodying LG’s vision of ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’
LG AI Appliances,
Powering the Evolution of Home
Behind every simple touch, LG AI Core-Tech turns decades of expertise into thoughtful action—learning, adapting, and responding across your home.