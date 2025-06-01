*OLED M5 features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*QNED9M has AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

*144Hz applies to OLED M5 77/65 inch.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.