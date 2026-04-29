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Experience refined performance with LG’s premium kitchen hoods, crafted to deliver powerful yet whisper-quiet extraction for fresh, clean air. Designed with sleek aesthetics and exceptional energy efficiency, these hoods are more than functional—they’re a statement of style for your modern kitchen.