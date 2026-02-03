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Awards
LG Superbrands 2026 Winner: 3 years in a row, thanks to you
We’re incredibly proud to share that LG Singapore is a Superbrands 2026 winner, marking our third consecutive year of receiving this recognition in Singapore, from 2024-2026. This year, we were awarded across five major categories:
Winning the Superbrands status again reflects how much Singaporean households trust LG in every part of daily living — from home entertainment and laundry care to cooling solutions and cleaner indoor air. This reinforces our place among Singapore’s Favourite Brands.
At the heart of our success is Affectionate Intelligence, technology that doesn’t just work smart but understands your daily life and adapts to make it better.
Award-Winning TVs 2026: Let's talk OLED vs QNED
Choosing the right TV often comes down to two of our most advanced technologies: LG OLED vs LG QNED.
• Self-lit pixels for perfect blacks and stunning contrast
• Excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles
• Ultra-fast response time with smooth, blur-free motion
• Ideal for next-level gaming with deeper contrast and precise shadow detail
For discerning viewers who demand exceptional picture quality, OLED sets the gold standard. With perfect blacks, vibrant colours and cutting-edge display technology, it delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.
• Bright display for well-lit spaces
• Vibrant colours and balanced performance
• Great for sports and everyday streaming
Whether you’re upgrading your living room or creating a home theatre, our TVs adapt to how you watch, delivering performance that feels personal.
LG PuriCare®: Trusted air purifier for allergies*
Clean indoor air has become an essential part of comfortable living, especially for families with children, pets, or sensitive respiratory needs.
Our LG PuriCare® air purifiers are designed with:
• HEPA H13 filtration to capture allergens and ultrafine dust
• 360° airflow to circulate clean air evenly
• Smart sensors that monitor air quality in real time
The smart sensors automatically adjust purification strength based on the conditions in the environment, helping maintain consistent air quality without constant manual adjustments. From dust to haze, our air purifier purification solutions work quietly and efficiently to support a healthier home environment.
Cleaner air can make a meaningful difference for families with children, pets, or sensitive noses — which is why LG designs air purification solutions that work quietly, efficiently, and reliably to support a healthier indoor environment.
*For full details on air purifier test results and certifications, please refer to the air purifier product listings at lg.com/sg/puricare/air-purifier/.
Built to Last: Washing Machines & Refrigerators you can rely on
In busy Singapore homes, durability matters. LG washing machines and refrigerators deliver practical features that make daily routines simpler and more reliable.
Our AI-powered washing machines feature:
• AI Direct Drive that adjusts wash motion based on laundry weight and fabric types
• TurboWash for faster, powerful cleaning
• The space-saving WashTower®, combining washer and dryer in a single unit
For homes looking to maximise space without compromising performance, the LG WashTower® (WT1410NHEG) brings powerful washing and drying into one sleek vertical design. It’s especially useful for compact service yards and modern apartments, while still delivering the intelligent fabric care busy households rely on.
Our refrigerators are engineered to enhance freshness for longer, designed for modern kitchens in Singapore homes with:
• Energy-efficient compressors
• Smart cooling technology for consistent freshness
• Practical storage layouts for compact kitchens
The LG InstaView® refrigerator (GS-X6104BE) features the signature InstaView® panel, letting you knock twice to see inside without opening the door, helping reduce cold air loss while keeping temperatures stable and food fresher for longer.
Together, these thoughtful innovations are designed to support the rhythms of daily life - quietly, reliably, and year after year.
Energy-Saving Dual Inverter Air Conditioner: Cooling that works smarter
Coming home should feel instantly comfortable. Our LG air conditioners like DUALCOOL® AI and ARTCOOL® are designed to cool your space quickly, run efficiently, and deliver reliable comfort for modern Singapore homes.
For intelligent cooling, the LG DUALCOOL® AI air conditioner uses built-in AI to sense changes in room temperature and automatically adjust airflow and cooling power in real time. Instead of running at a fixed speed, it adapts throughout the day to maintain steady, balanced comfort.
The result?
• Faster cooling when the heat rises
• Smarter energy efficiency without constant adjustments
• Consistent temperatures you can truly feel
Powered by the Dual Inverter Compressor, our LG air conditioners deliver precise cooling with quieter operation and energy savings.
This is Affectionate Intelligence at work, thoughtfully designed air conditioning that delivers both smart performance and modern design, so comfort fits naturally into your everyday living.
For homes where design matters as much as comfort, the LG ARTCOOL® air conditioner brings the same intelligent cooling into a sleek, modern form that blends seamlessly into contemporary interiors.
Whether you prioritise cutting-edge AI or sophisticated aesthetics, LG ensures your home remains a sanctuary of cool, quiet, and effortless living.
A Shared Celebration
Being named a Superbrands winner for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026 isn’t something we take lightly. We believe it’s because we don’t just design products, we design experiences around real homes and real families.
Across TVs, air purifiers, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, we combine innovation with care, creating products designed around real homes and real families.
Thank you for welcoming us into your homes. We’re proud to continue building smarter, more thoughtful living spaces with you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q.
What makes LG a Superbrand in Singapore for three consecutive years?
A.
LG consistently delivers innovation, reliability, and strong customer satisfaction across multiple home categories. Recognition as an LG Superbrands 2026 winner reflects sustained trust and product excellence.
Q.
Which is better: LG OLED evo or QNED?
A.
OLED evo offers superior contrast and cinematic depth, while QNED provides brighter visuals suitable for well-lit rooms. The right choice depends on viewing habits and lighting conditions.
Q.
What is the best air purifier for allergies?
A.
When searching for the best air purifier for allergies, look for HEPA filtration and 360-degree airflow. LG PuriCare® air purifiers combine both features, making them suitable for allergy-prone households.
Q.
Are LG Dual Inverter Air Conditioners energy saving?
A.
Yes. LG’s Energy-saving Dual Inverter Air Conditioner technology adjusts compressor speed efficiently, reducing power consumption while maintaining consistent cooling, ideal for Singapore homes.
Q.
How does Affectionate Intelligence benefit homeowners?
A.
Affectionate Intelligence allows LG appliances to learn usage patterns, optimise performance, and enhance comfort, from AI-powered washing cycles to intelligent TV picture processing and air quality monitoring.
Q.
How do LG refrigerators help keep food fresher for longer?
A.
LG refrigerators use advanced cooling systems and energy-efficient compressors to maintain stable temperatures. Features like the InstaView® panel also help reduce cold air loss, helping groceries stay fresher for longer.
Q.
Are LG washing machines suitable for small homes and apartments?
A.
Yes. Space-saving solutions like the LG WashTower® combine the washer and dryer in one vertical unit, helping you maximise laundry space without compromising on performance, ideal for HDB flats and compact homes.
Q.
How does AI Direct Drive benefit everyday laundry?
A.
AI Direct Drive detects the weight and softness of fabrics and automatically selects the optimal wash motion. This helps protect clothes from unnecessary wear while delivering effective cleaning.