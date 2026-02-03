Clean indoor air has become an essential part of comfortable living, especially for families with children, pets, or sensitive respiratory needs.

Our LG PuriCare® air purifiers are designed with:

• HEPA H13 filtration to capture allergens and ultrafine dust

• 360° airflow to circulate clean air evenly

• Smart sensors that monitor air quality in real time

The smart sensors automatically adjust purification strength based on the conditions in the environment, helping maintain consistent air quality without constant manual adjustments. From dust to haze, our air purifier purification solutions work quietly and efficiently to support a healthier home environment.

Cleaner air can make a meaningful difference for families with children, pets, or sensitive noses — which is why LG designs air purification solutions that work quietly, efficiently, and reliably to support a healthier indoor environment.

*For full details on air purifier test results and certifications, please refer to the air purifier product listings at lg.com/sg/puricare/air-purifier/.