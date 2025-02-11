We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to buy
Support
628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige
Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation
InstaView®
Door-in-Door®
Knock twice to see inside
UV Nano®
Water Dispenser
Removes up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria*
3 Ticks
Energy Efficiency
Lower energy consumption and cost savings
Smart Inverter
Compressor™
10 years part warranty
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Black Glass InstaView®
Knock Twice, See Inside
Knock twice on the glass to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. This prevents cold air from escaping and helps keep food fresher for longer.
Door-in-Door®
Easy Access to Your Favourites
The Door-in-Door® feature allows you to easily access your favorite snacks and beverages without opening the entire fridge door, reducing cold air loss and helping to keep food fresher for longer.
Door-in-Door™
Flat Door with Compact Design
Timeless and Contemporary Design for the Modern Kitchen
The flat door and pocket handle effortlessly modernise and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.
Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.
NatureFRESH™
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days*.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
Adjustable Temperatures
FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.
Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.
Instantly Chill with a Blast of Cold Air
Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.
Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.
Fresher and Easier with Multi Air Flow
Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.
Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
FAQ
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
495
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
Finish (Door)
Beige-Beige
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
15
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
192
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
407
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
628
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
147
-
Packing Weight (kg)
157
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Beige-Beige
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
F/R Metal
-
Handle Type
Pocket Spray
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
495
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.