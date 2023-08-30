We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash™ & TrueSteam®, in black
Color
Matte Black
Display Type
LED
Panel Type
Top Control
Total Place Settings
14
Colors
Matte Black
Tub Material
STS
Auto
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Up to 12 hours
Delicate
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Dual Zone
Yes
Eco
Yes
Energy Saver
Yes
Express
Yes
Extra Dry
Yes
Half Load
Yes
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
Yes
Machine Clean
Yes
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
Refresh
Yes
Rinse
Yes
Steam
Yes
Turbo
Yes
Cycle Time
191 min.
Express Cycle Time
38 min.
Noise Level (dBA)
38
Turbo Cycle Time
59 min.
Water Consumption(L)
0.70 /place setting
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
Aqua-Stop
Yes
Auto Opening Door
Yes
Drying Performance
A
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
Number of Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
QuadWash™
Yes
Smart Rack+™
Yes
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
Yes
Vario Washing System
Vario Plus
Washing Performance
A
Water Softner
Yes
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
598 x 845 x 600
Product Weight (kg)
52.5
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
3 Level
Frequency (Hz)
50
Power Consumption (W)
1600 - 1800
Power Supply (V)
220~240
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DFB227HM
LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash™ & TrueSteam®, in black