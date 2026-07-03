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LG Refrigerator
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Refrigerators
InstaView®
Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.
Linear Cooling
Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Chilled water and ice, with or without plumbing.
Enhanced energy efficiency
Energy-efficiency suited to your lifestyle
InstaView®
Instant insight, smart convenience
LG InstaView® lets you see inside the sleek glass screen with two quick knocks. Available on Side-by-side refrigerators, Multi-Door refrigerators.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Linear Cooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling model.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Bulit-in instant refreshment
Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Energy Saving
For your energy efficient home
LG's Fridge Freezers use Inverter Compressor technology for quiet, efficient cooling. Smart features help cut energy, noise, and running costs.
Utility Benefits
Useful features for your kitchen
*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.
LG Refrigerator Freezer FAQ
Q.
How to change the temperature setting on a LG Refrigerator?
A.
To change the temperature on your LG Refrigerator, use the control panel located either on the door or inside the refrigerator compartment. Refrigerator and freezer temperatures can be set separately to match your storage preferences.
With compatible models, the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely from your smartphone, offering added convenience wherever you are.
Q.
What are the benefits of an InstaView® refrigerator?
A.
LG’s InstaView® refrigerator features a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door.
This helps reduce cold air loss, improves energy efficiency, and keeps food fresher for longer. It’s a convenient way to view your refrigerator contents at a glance, blending smart design with everyday practicality.
Helpful Tips, Powered by LG
Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.