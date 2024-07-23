We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The new genre of
gaming monitor
Witness the big bang of innovative technologies, Dual-Mode, and Pixel Sound.
This monitor opens a new genre, satisfying all gamers and bringing a whole new era of gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
32" 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
Pixel Sound with DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The display is wider than the commonly used 27-inch display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All new design in your style
Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness
to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 4K UHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
*DP and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joystick included in the package.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973 x 183 x 544mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (UP) 714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (DOWN)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.0kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814 x 0.1814 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Size [cm]
79.9
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.