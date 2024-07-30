Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
45” UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, Ultra-WQHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB Type-C™, DepthSound

45GS96QB-B

Front view

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

The gaming edge unlocked

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Brighter mega immersion

Complete the game with a brighter OLED 800R gaming monitor equipped with USB Type-C™, and built-in speakers.

*The video shows the representative LG UltraGear™ OLED product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

Display

45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

240Hz from HDMI, DP & USB Type-C™

Technology

VESA ClearMR / DepthSound

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Reliable stories from influencers

Kristheorin’s review

optimum’s review

Top view of 800r curvature body.

800R Curvature

The instinctual curve

800R curved screen is designed for optimal view considering the distance from the monitor and the natural angle of the human eye to see the whole scene at a glance.

It is a 45" 800R curved monitor.

*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Size and ratio matter:
45" surpasses 49"

The 45-inch display offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally allowing gamers to take in all the details at a glance. Also, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the ideal option for gamers, considering that most games support the 21:9 aspect ratio more than the 32:9 ratio.

*The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.

45-inch QHD OLED monitor.

The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play

Deeply enjoy the game world with bright and vigorous colors displayed on a 45-inch panoramic screen. The OLED with the Micro Lens Array+ shows you another level of vivid and clear colors whatever you play.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 45GR95QE.

*Brightness is 275-1,300nits (Typ.).

275nits up to 1300nits

Ever bright OLED

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1300nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether it is bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio.

Immerse yourself in gaming with the vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5%.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*APL (Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
Better viewing display of Anti-glare & Low reflection.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Show only your game

Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

Comfortable but vibrant

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

OLED 240Hz refresh rate

Incredibly smooth motion

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets easily.

Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™.

240Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C™

Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI, DP, and USB type-C™ so that gamers can fully enjoy WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort, HDMI, or USB Type-C™.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB Type-C™ cable is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is sold separately.

*The DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C™ cables are included in the package.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Bring sharpness
to your play

This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.

Gamer-centric design.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supporting swivel, tilt, and height helps you play games more comfortably.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

4-side virtually borderless design icon.

Borderless design

It shows the simulated image of the sound maximized the bass range sound.

Speakers with DepthSound

Feel the deep soundscape

The deep and magnificent sound from the built-in 7W speakers equipped with DepthSound to enhance the bass range brings a fully immersive gaming experience.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

*Headsets are sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature is only available as a 4-way joystick is included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive color spectrum and consistency.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • VRR

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1100 x 317 x 550mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5mm(UP) / 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5mm(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.0kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.0kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

