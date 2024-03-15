Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

Front view
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

27-inch QHD OLED monitor.

Bright 27-inch QHD OLED

Achieving brilliance

Enhance your gaming experience with the brilliant OLED display that keeps scenes bright and delivers vivid colors, ensuring an immersive gameplay no matter what you play.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits up to 1000nits

OLED brightness

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 and 1.5M contrast ratio make every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with realistic details.

Immerse yourself in a vibrant world with a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ) wide color gamut.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.

*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show only your game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distractions even in bright environments.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Live Color Low Blue Light Logo.

Keep your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

*LG OLED panels have been certified by UL.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor's OLED display delivers ultra-fast speed with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed, OLED 240Hz refresh rate

An ultra-fast speed of 240Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast 0.03ms response time

0.03ms (GtG) response time reduces reverse ghosting and helps render objects clearly, letting you enjoy the game with smoother movements and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GS95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

27GS95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, helping you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric Design

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

UltraGear™ remote control

Set and control at once

With UltraGear™ remote control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, adjust sound, change modes, and more.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting a 4-pole headphone. Experience immersive virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone: X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care prevents after image and display burn-in that occurs when switching to a new image after a static high-contrast image is displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.05

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.35

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V, 7.37A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

