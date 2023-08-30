About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ - Born to Game

Highlights
Highlights

Born to Game

Experience the joy of victory and astonishing immersion on the Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor.

45GR95QE

45'' UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor WQHD, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

27GR95QE

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor QHD, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

48GQ900

48” OLED Display with Anti-glare & Low Reflection, 0.1ms Response Time

 

32GQ950

32” Nano IPS with ATW, DCI-P3 98%, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

 

 

*Please refer to product specification for verifying the detailed features.

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 - The 4K OLED Gaming BEAST!

Tech Chap gives his impressions of the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 (& 32GQ950) - "This is the Gaming Monitor I always wanted!"

UltraGear™, Finally Meets OLED

New 48GQ900 gaming monitor equipped with OLED Display.
Experience next-level gaming based on OLED's True Black.

Nano IPS with ATW

Exceptional Speed and Graphics for The Win

Nano IPS with Advanced True Wide Polarizer, enhances the contrast ratio and color expression, even in wide angles, to bring stunning visuals - all at UltraGears iconic 1ms (GtG) Speed.

 

While the player guards and shoots against 3 opponents In the fast paced FPS game, the gaming scene with IPS 1ms (GtG) response time maintains more clear images without dimming and flickering screens, comparing to the scene with IPS 5ms response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

UHD 4K + 144Hz + 1ms (GtG)

LG UltraGear™: Gaming Monitors Without Compromise

Thanks to VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, UltraGear™ can even provide lossless UHD 4K images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.

LG UltraGear™: Gaming Monitors Without Compromise 1

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*The DSC technology only applies to some models.

Ultra-Fast Speeds Up to 240Hz

With LG UltraGear monitors capable of lightning-fast refresh rates, you can immediatelly react to the action on the screen. Experience smoother & clearer movement, even when the game is at its most intense.

The main character is shooting at the enemy. Express a smoother, clearer image with 240hz speed.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ultra Fluid Motion

Equipped with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ technology, LG UltraGear™ monitors provide smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.

NVIDIA G-SYNC

Advanced display technology synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce RTX and GTX-powered PCs.

AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology puts an end to choppy graphics-intense gaming, video playback and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and Mode ‘ON’.
*Please refer to product specification for compatibility.

Striking Design, Ultra Immersive

Striking Design, Ultra Immersive

Lose yourself in the game with LG's new Hexagon RGB Lighting and a 3-side virtually bordersless design.

See the Competitive Advantage of UltraGear™ at a Glance

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NanoIPS with ATW

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual effects of features may vary due to contents and each mode.
*The features in the above videos only apply some models.

