LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900-B

LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front view
UltraGear™ Logo.
Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
UHD 4K OLED Display
Anti-glare & Low reflection
1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio & HDR10
Speed
0.1ms (GtG)
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)
4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

48” UHD 4K OLED

Widen Your Gaming View

Thanks to the 48" UHD 4K OLED display representing outstanding clarity and realistic picture with HDR10 delivering dynamic contrast, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were in the center of the game.

Widen Your Gaming View.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a more immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression, contrast ratio, as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, gamers can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game as intended by the creators.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology reduce screen distractions from surrounding light. In addition, Flicker-free panel reduces eye strain.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.

0.1ms (GtG) Response time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With 0.1ms (GtG) response time, 48GQ900 reduces ghosting and renders objects clearly, letting you enjoy the game with smoother movements and surreal visual fluidity.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
120Hz (O/C 138Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

Experience faster, smoother gameplay, regardless of game genre, with a 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once.

Enjoy Your Total Entertainment at Once

The 48GQ900 can be considered the standard for both PC and console gaming as it features a 16:9 aspect ratio with 4K UHD hi-resolution. And it supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 simultaneously while alternating the input device by remote control.
48-inch, 16:9 Display Icon.

48-inch, 16:9 Display

Compatible with both PC and console gaming
DisplayPort 1.4 Icon.

DisplayPort 1.4

The right interface for PC gaming
HDMI 2.1 x3 Icon.

HDMI 2.1 x3

The interface for the next generation console
Remote Control Icon.

Remote Control

Simply press a button to alternate the input device

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Full-screen Gaming Experience

While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 is compatible with not only PC, but also console gaming, as it features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 4K UHD resolution, and a large 48" screen.

48-inch 16:9 Screen
49-inch 32:9 Screen
49-inch 32:9 Screen
48-inch 16:9 Screen

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

4K@120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

LG 48GQ900 is capable of up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) without fuss either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

play_the_game_with_uhd_4k_resolution_and_up_to_120hz_(o_/ C 138Hz) refresh rate.

*It supports up to 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

48GQ900 er en NVIDIA-testet og offisielt verifisert G-SYNC® Compatible-skjerm som vil gi deg sømløs bildevisning uten skjermrivning og hakking i spill.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

FreeSync™ Premium-teknologi lar spillere oppleve sømløse, flytende bevegelser i spill med høy oppløsning og høy hastighet. Eliminerer praktisk talt all skjermriving og hakking.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Thanks to its ultra-slim design with stylish hexagonal lighting, it creates an optimized gaming environment by providing space utilization and ease of secure visibility in every place you want to play like the living room, gaming room, or other spaces.

Gamer-centric Design.

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor, such as turning it on or off, adjusting sound, changing modes, and others.
4-pole Headphone out.

Immersive Sound Experience

48GQ900 provides impressive sound with 2 x 20W stereo speakers. Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting a 4-pole headphone. Experience immersive virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone: X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ to set shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can check your Frames Per Second (FPS).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

47.53

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

264 (@SDR 25% APL)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.274 x 0.274

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

120.7193

Size [Inch]

47.53

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

OverClocking

YES

VRR

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(3ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

253W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

175W

Type

Built-in Power

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1285 x 771 x 173

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

15.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

16.8

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

300 x 200

SOUND

Speaker

20W x 2

DTS HP:X

YES

Buy directly

