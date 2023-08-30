We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Widen Your Gaming View
LED
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*This model uses a Flicker-free panel verified by UL.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 0.1ms.
Full-screen Gaming Experience
While the interest in the 32:9 aspect ratio monitor has increased, there are things to consider to optimize the gaming environment for gamers playing multi-platform games. One of the important things to be considered is that most of the game consoles don't support 32:9 full-screen. But the 48GQ900 is compatible with not only PC, but also console gaming, as it features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 4K UHD resolution, and a large 48" screen.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
play_the_game_with_uhd_4k_resolution_and_up_to_120hz_(o_/ C 138Hz) refresh rate.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
48GQ900 er en NVIDIA-testet og offisielt verifisert G-SYNC® Compatible-skjerm som vil gi deg sømløs bildevisning uten skjermrivning og hakking i spill.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
FreeSync™ Premium-teknologi lar spillere oppleve sømløse, flytende bevegelser i spill med høy oppløsning og høy hastighet. Eliminerer praktisk talt all skjermriving og hakking.
Gamer-centric Design
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
47.53
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
All specs
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2022
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.274 x 0.274
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
138 (O/C)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
0.1ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
120.7193
Size [Inch]
47.53
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
OverClocking
YES
VRR
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(3ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
253W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
175W
Type
Built-in Power
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1285 x 771 x 173
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.3
Weight without Stand [kg]
15.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
Others (Accessory)
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
USB A to B
YES
Remote Controller
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
300 x 200
Speaker
20W x 2
DTS HP:X
YES
Contact Us
Buy directly
48GQ900-B
LG UltraGear™ 48" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible