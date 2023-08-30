We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 32" Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
Broaden Your True View
with ATW
without ATW
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression
-
Angular Contrast RatioColor Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)
-
Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)Conventional (64 Gray 0.8%) Vs ATW (64 Gray 43.1%)
*Angular Contrast Ratio: The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider the blue area, the lower the contrast ratio.
*Test conditions: R/G/B (255G, 64G, 31G) and black values (Angular CR for each condition and ø45° to maximize color coverage) were evaluated at θ 30°, 45°, and 60°. Angular CR and Color Coverage compensation effect at θ 60° is maximized.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
True-to-life Colors & Contrast
True-to-life Colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Incredible Speed
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To enable 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
32GQ950, which is VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, focuses on gaming at high refresh rates and low latency. This enables tear-free gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC®Compatible
32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® compatible monitor that delivers good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1044 x 168 x 550
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
15.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
9.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
11.6
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
32GQ950-B
LG UltraGear™ 32" Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible