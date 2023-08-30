LG UltraGear™ 32" Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

About Cookies on This Site

32GQ950-B

front view
Gear Up, Game On

Gear Up, Game On

Display

Nano IPS with ATW
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display

Speed

144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and color expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience.
with ATW.

with ATW

without ATW.

without ATW

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression

x 11

Angular CR

Maximum
x 52

Color Coverage

Maximum
  • Angular Contrast Ratio
    Color Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)
  • Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)
    Conventional (64 Gray 0.8%) Vs ATW (64 Gray 43.1%)
ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work, provides better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.11 times) and color coverage (max.52 times) than a display without ATW applied.

*Angular Contrast Ratio: The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider the blue area, the lower the contrast ratio.
*Test conditions: R/G/B (255G, 64G, 31G) and black values (Angular CR for each condition and ø45° to maximize color coverage) were evaluated at θ 30°, 45°, and 60°. Angular CR and Color Coverage compensation effect at θ 60° is maximized.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports a wide color spectrum, offering vibrant color reproduction and vivid scenes on a 32-inch large UHD 4K screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colors & Contrast

32GQ950 is VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified. This means you can experience more life-like HDR gaming with accurate color and contrast reproduction.

True-to-life Colors

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

32GQ950 delivers ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rates, reducing ghosting and allowing you to enjoy a whole new level of gaming performance.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to achieve '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
144Hz (O/C 160Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

Experience faster, smoother gameplay, regardless of game genre, with a 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) refresh rate.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To enable 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Play Game Fully yet Easily.
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GQ950 is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. This means gamers can fully enjoy both 4K resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC).

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

32GQ950 supports 4K resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR, and is G-SYNC® compatible. On top of that, it covers 10-bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This product supports DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.


VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

32GQ950, which is VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, focuses on gaming at high refresh rates and low latency. This enables tear-free gaming and jitter-free video playback.


NVIDIA® G-SYNC®Compatible

32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® compatible monitor that delivers good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.


AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.
icon

3-Side Borderless

icon

Tilt & Height

icon

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.


4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive Sound Effect

Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting a 4-pole headphone jack. Experience immersive virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone: X.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use the On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ to set shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

 

Crosshair

 

 

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

 

 

Without installing a separate software, you can check your Frames Per Second (FPS).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The software and Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 1000

OverClocking

YES

VRR

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1044 x 168 x 550

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

718.8 x 601 x 278.0(↑) 718.8 x 491 x 278.0(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

9.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

11.6

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Cable holder / Mouse holder

USB A to B

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

LG UltraGear™ 32" Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible