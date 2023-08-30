We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.
World's firsts
A Decade of Debuting Innovations
Premiering ground-breaking technologies never seen before. In 2013, we introduced the world to our boundary-defying 55" OLED. In 2014, we took a giant leap forward with OLED 4K in 2014 and then 8K in 2019. 2020 saw us revolutionize the shape of television with rollable OLED. And in 2022, we went beyond your imagination with the bendable 42-inch OLED Flex.
Images of the notable LG OLEDs: 2013's curved OLED, 2014's 4K OLED, 2019's 8K OLED, 2020's rollable OLED, and 2022's LG OLED Flex.
Innovative design
10 Years of Defying Boundaries
For 10 years, LG OLED has stayed ahead of your expectations with innovations like 2017's wallpaper-thin OLED W7 and the 20 bendable options of 2022's OLED Flex.
Evolution
3650 Days of Evolution
A decade of continuous refinements. The intensifying depth of HDR keeps pulling the picture out of the shadows. 8K adds unimaginable detail to the resolution. And the scene-refining α9 Processor constantly transforms to bring innovations that challenge the norm.
The Start of Another Decade
The definitive OLED
The World's no.1 OLED TV
LG OLED is defined by technology refined over the last decade. Today, life looks more incredible than before, thanks to the heightened reality of the a9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and Brightness Booster Max, which boosts brightness by 70%.
webOS 23 New Home
Tailored to your Liking
webOS 23 New Home reflects your tastes with Quick Cards to jump into your favourite apps, content, and services.
Life meets style
Blends Into your Space
Complementing how you live, LG OLED is the perfect match for your exceptional life and home aesthetic.
