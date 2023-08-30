About Cookies on This Site

LED signage

Compact LED displays of Smart LED Indoor Signage will make indoors brilliant and a Smart LED Outdoor Signage LBS Series will become a landmark digital viewer for your business.

LED signage

A wide range of indoor and outdoor LED signage to create eye-catching experiences with industry leading technology and performance.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

Product

Indoor LED

Outdoor LED
Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

