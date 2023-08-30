About Cookies on This Site

LG ExtendedCare

Our Digital Displays is one of our highest valued assets that we need to last a long time. We need more than the standard 3 year warranty.

LG ExtendedCare Submit A Request

LG ExtendedCare

Communication to our customers is top priority in our industry. We communicate everything through our digital displays. If they would stop working, it would be a disaster! We need reliable service that can come out as soon as possible.

LG ExtendedCare Submit A Request

LG ExtendedCare

We do not have the capacity to handle the removal or installation of our displays if something happens. We need service that can handle everything for us!

LG ExtendedCare Submit A Request

LG’s True Value Begins After Purchase

Longer Warranty Brings You Relief

As digital displays become more advanced prices also increase. LG’s extended warranty helps maintain your important asset in its best condition.

Problems Solved as Quickly as Possible

Our LG service team will reach you within Next Business Day depending on the coverage you select, thereby minimizing downtime and quickly getting things up and running again.

Leave It Up to Our Experts

Authorized and experienced LG service technicians will provide repair and reinstallation services so that you don’t have to lift a finger.

*The information above is based on general standards. Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.

The Incomparable Level of Excellence

Of course, there are many service plans from different brands to choose from out there, but we are confident that LG ExtendedCare is the one that truly understands your needs and makes your life easier. Here’s how we do it!

LG Certified Parts

LG Authorized Service Technicians

NBD* Swap Program

No Limitation On Number of Repairs and Quick Swaps

Hassle-free Shipping & Handling

Competitive Service Pricing

Transferable Service Contract

Multi-year Plan Options

*NBD : Next Business Day.
*The information above is based on general standards. Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.

LG’s Extensive Global B2B Service Network

Our global network is tight-knit, promising seamless communication and service.

B2B Service Network in 49 Countries

Over 9,000 Regional Service Centers Worldwide

Operating Swap Services in 78 Countries and Continued Global Coverage Expansion.

LG ExtendedCare

Don’t sweat it, LG has you covered! Our varieties of care plans offer you different levels of protection so that you can choose the perfect way to manage your digital displays.

 

Service Coverage

We know that your needs are different, and have prepared multiple options for you to choose from. Go with whatever would be the best solution for you and feel free to consult with us to hear our personal recommendations.

White Glove with Quick Swap

Ultimate End-to End Care Service

An authorized LG technician will meet you on-site for a Quick Swap product exchange within Next Business Day, depending on your choice. Technicians will take care of everything from removal, reinstallation, to unit return.

 

Quick Swap Service

Quick Swap Service

Quick & Time-Saving Service

Receive a replacement unit within 48 hours depending on your choice. Minimize downtime and get your device up and running quickly. LG will provide customers with shipping materials and prepaid shipping label to return the unit.

No limitation on number of repairs and swaps

No limitation on

number of repairs

and swaps

Extended Warranty Service

Extended Warranty Service

Fundamental Reliability Service

This is an extension of the basic warranty period. With an extended warranty, you will be able to operate your displays for longer, thereby saving costs to purchase new products.

Fundamental Reliability Service

Term Option

Term Option

*The information above is based on general standards. Please note that terms & conditions may vary from country to country.

We Understand Your Frustrations

Whether you are running a small local restaurant or operating a large international airport, we know the importance of your product’s function and why uptime is imperative to success. Here are some common situations when LG ExtendedCare comes in quite handy.

Commercial/Retail Store

Attractive Menu Boards with Vivid Images

Digital displays are often used as menu boards to convey menu and price information to customers, making them a vital accessory in driving up sales. When menu boards shut down, customers are left in the dark about a store’s offerings and employees then have to verbally explain menu items to customers in a time consuming manner. This drastically lowers the business efficiency, eventually almost certainly leading to a drop in sales.

 

LG ExtendedCare Solution

With LG ExtendedCare, quick replacement products minimize inconvenience to customers and employees.

 

Transportation & Aviation

 

Communicating Important Information to Travelers

Airports are one of those places where quick and accurate information dissemination is absolutely imperative. Travelers must be kept informed in a timely manner about the status of flights, possible boarding changes, and gate locations. Displays are widely used to perform this role and should they fail, travelers could experience costly confusions.

LG ExtendedCare Solution

LG ExtendedCare makes product exchanges as simple as possible. Authorized LG technicians with unique product expertise ensure a trouble-free reinstallation process.

 

Corporate & Control Rooms

 

Keeping an Eye on Safety 24/7

Control rooms operate 24/7 to keep us safe and secure. Since accurate images are crucial, many control rooms have been adopting digital displays due to its high definition capabilities. One of the most unique characteristics of control rooms is that the displays are kept in constant operation almost indefinitely. The dangers associated with a shutdown cannot be understated when footage on digital displays serve as important evidence of accidents or crimes.

 

LG ExtendedCare Solution

With LG ExtendedCare’s top-tier service, you can expect an expert technician to show up at your doorstep with a replacement unit within Next Business Day. This significantly minimizes the wait and trouble of product installation.

Commercials & Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

 

Visual Empowerment of Your Brand

LG ExtendedCare Solution

LG ExtendedCare assists in getting your advertisements up and running in no time. Authorized LG technicians will handle the large and heavy displays for peace of mind.

 

Digital out-of-home media advertisements play an important role in establishing a favorable brand image. However, since they are mostly installed in public spaces including the outdoors, such DOOH displays are often subject to numerous risks of damage due to rain and extreme weather conditions. Dysfunctional DOOH not only damages your brand image, but also results in valuable media spending waste.

 

Connect with LG for Tried and Trusted Expertise

Trusted Brand

LG has long been a trustworthy brand
by continuously unveiling many new
products and applying new
technologies that enhance customers
lives.

Visual Solutions Leader

LG is the global leader in digital
signage design, product development,
and manufacturing. We enjoy
international recognition for leading
innovations such as OLED and LED
Signage.

Global Network

LG globally operates 118 subsidiaries
and branches. We provide full support
with over 9,000 service centers
worldwide.

