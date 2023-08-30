About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution for residences and small offices that provides high performance with low operation costs. Discover the smaller, more powerful, and eco-conscious MULTI V S.

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

More compact, powerful, environmentally
friendly VRF for residences and
small offices.

Features Solution application Line up
Features
Inquire to buy
One Solution for Any Space

One solution for any space

Connect multiple spaces to one compact outdoor unit. Multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling seamless cooling for a variety of home layouts.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

Indoor solutions suitable for any space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

*The wall-mounted unit is not covered by the air purification kit.

Compact size & Light weight

MULTI V S 1 fan includes the technology and efficiency of the 2 fan model. With its compact size and light weight, it provides a better exterior view and makes installation much easier.

Compact Size & Light Weight

*Small capacity range securing 4, 5 and 6 HP.

Eco-conscious refrigerant

MULTI V S is equipped with low GWP* R32 refrigerant, reducing the refrigerant charge** and associated cost.

Strong resistance ocean black fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions.

* R32 with 68% lower GWP(Global Warming Potential)
** 23% lower refrigerant charge

multi-v-s_04_LGs-4th-Generation_16112017_D_1510884623923

LG's exclusive R1 Compressor

MULTI V S is equipped with the R1 Compressor. Its hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range, while the shaft-through bottom-compression structure minimizes energy waste. Furthermore, noise and vibration are reduced.

Dual sensing control

Dual sensing control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation. On summer days with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. And on dry summer days when humidity is low, milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry.

muiti-v-s_06_Remotely-Control-From-Anywhere_PC

Remotely control from anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, users can control the cooling system at any time, from anywhere. Remote access to cooling system provides users with maximized comfort.

* Required accessory: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem)

Simple monitoring via LG MV

LG MV(Monitoring View) allows engineers to easily inspect and monitor the air conditioning unit.

Interlocks with home network system

The expandable control system can be interlocked with third-party devices such as sensors and facilities of the building, as well as air conditioners. It makes building management smart by setting up logic optimized for the site.

multi-v-s_07_MULTI-V-S-is-an-Applicable-Solution_PC

MULTI V S is an applicable solution for

MULTI V S line up

multi-v-s_08_MULTI-V-S-Line-Up_PC

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Become an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign in Join us
Welcome Coupon

Welcome coupon

Enjoy $10 off on your first purchase when you sign up as an LG member

Exclusive Pricing

Exclusive pricing

Recieve an exclusive 3% membership discount for all orders during promotional event period

Free Delivery

Free delivery

Free Delivery for LG com orders

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support