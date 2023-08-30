We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled screw chiller
LG modular centrifugal chiller provides various ways of installation through serial and parallel combinations of the existing base module.
High efficiency load evaporator
By applying gravity type refrigerant distribution system, reliable operation is provided, and evaporation efficiency is improved by optimizing arrangement of eliminator and evaporator tube.
Oil recovery system
The oil supplied during the high-speed rotation of the compressor is recovered through a three-stage separation system. When refrigerant is moved, it prevents impurities from entering and improves cooling efficiency. By continuously supplying and recovering oil, oil shortage can be prevented.
Noise reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.
High efficiency ice thermal storage system applied
Ice thermal storage system cools the indoor area during the day and produces ice throughout the night. This applied solution allows more efficient product installation and energy consumption.
