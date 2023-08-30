About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign WB

SuperSign WB is a white balancing software which offers convenient user interface service to help you how to write, draw, virtual keyboard, and web browse.

SuperSign WB

Software solution that controlling the white balance of video wall or standard signage monitors.

Introduction

 

SuperSign WB enables easy and intelligent adjustments to a video wall for a uniform white balance with two calibration modes. Both sensor and camera calibration achieve a consistent white balance across connected displays, with camera calibration designed to cut down on time and manpower investment through a simple, automated process.

Structure

Key features

Auto calibration

Easily adjust white balance with few changes to settings

High accuracy

With intuitive UI, fine-tuned like the experts

Optimized for video wall

 

Easily perform calibration of video wall via wizard UI

Details

Manual calibration

Even if a user is not a expert, Manual calibration provides an easy editing environment by enabling users to adjust white balance through LG's own UI.

Sensor calibration

Sensor calibration is based on LG's unique algorithm for high quality. It supports general sensors in markets and considers installation environment.

Camera calibration

It is possible to take a picture of a video wall, similar to a human's vantage point, and calibrate it to numerous monitors simultaneously.

