Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type
Absorption Chiller Steam Type is an eco-friendly and economical solution that uses thermal heat sources from nearby power plants instead of using electricity.
Digital Pressure Check
Digital pressure gauge is used to monitor the pressure inside the refrigerator in real time. The vacuum rate is automatically set and saved. The saved data can be used to accurately and quickly monitor and diagnose leakage.
