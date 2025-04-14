About Cookies on This Site

Seeing is Believing

Experience latest LG Business

Solutions at your nearest 

LG Business Innovation Centre.

Seeing is Believing Schedule your visit today!

Why Visit LG Business Innovation Center?

LG Business Innovation Center is carefully curated environment that

provides a wide range of commercial display experiences.

Hands-On Experience

Our LG Business Innovation Center are an option to experience our latest innovations and solutions in person to try before you buy.

Engage with Experts

Each location allows customers to get involved with our technical experts, who can provide insight on sales, engineering, SW Solutions, and more.

Integration Inspiration

Whether it is for a meeting or an event, LG is eager to host our resellers and their customers.

Let Us Host!

LG Business Innovation Center Showroom Locations

Experience world-class business solutions through our number of LG

Business Innovation Center

LG Business Innovation Center, Singapore

 

No. 991C Alexandra Road #01-13 Singapore 119971

Schedule a Visit