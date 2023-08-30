About Cookies on This Site

Indoor

Packed with great features LG Smart LED Indoor Signage will maximise the effectiveness of advertising in a wide variety of interior business areas. Find out more below.

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_hero_01_M01_D

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

ID_Main_Hero_D

Redefine your space with LG LED signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED signage Learn more

Optimum cable-less LED

Optimum cable-less LED

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606

136" all-in-one LED screen

LED Cinema

LED cinema

01_ID_LED-Signage_LDM_D

Premium fine-pitch

02_ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_D

Color transparent LED film

03_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_D

LAS fine-pitch

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694

LAS Standard

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504

LAE standard

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Q-Standard-Series_1554448086225

LAE-Q standard

07_ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_03_M08_Curved_D

LAC curved

Optimum cable-less LED

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design, expand the possibilitys of business space itself.

Learn more

Optimum Cable-less LED

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291

130" All-in-one LED screen

With superb picture quality powered by HDR10 and immersive surface sound, LG's 130" all-in-one LED screen is an ideal for building hassle-free and smart meeting room environments.

130" All-in-one LED screen Learn more

LED cinema

The infinite contrast and excellent brightness created by LG LED cinema bring fine details to the screen, providing viewers an amazing sense of immersion.

 

Learn more

LED Cinema

01_cover_D

Premium fine-pitch

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG’s premium fine-pitch series bring content to life through freedom of design

Premium fine-pitch Learn more

LAT240DT1_01_M02_D

Color transparent led film

LG color transparent led film is a new level of renovation with see-through view. Its superb transparency endows the glass surface or window to which it is attached with a mystical beauty full of vivid color.

Color transparent led film Learn more

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M01_Fine-pitch_D

LAS fine-pitch

The LAS fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenanc.

LAS fine-pitch Learn more

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M01_Large-Format_D

LAS standard

The LAS standard series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

LAS standard Learn more

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_Standard_D

LAE standard

The LAE standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LAE standard Learn more

ED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_D

LAE-Q standard

The LAE-Q standard series is suitable for a variety of indoor installations, with precision-machined aluminum die-cast frames that enable easy and seamless screen building.

LAE-Q standard Learn more

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M01_Curved_D

LAC curved

The LAC curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

LAC curved Learn more

