Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 12k Btu

S3NZ121L1DA
Front view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Front view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Left side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left perspective side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Key Features

  • AI Air operation (by AI-powered control)
  • Soft Air
  • Window Open Detection
  • Auto Clean
  • Comfort Humidity Control
  • DualVane
More
An AI chip icon is displayed with surrounding airflow graphics indicating intelligent air circulation control.

AI Aiir Operation

AI Air mode & a radar sensor detect indoor conditions to automatically adjust fan speed and airflow.

A gentle airflow icon appears in front of the wall-mounted unit.

Soft Air for Gentle Comfort

Soft Air adjusts airflow for indirect cooling. You can control breeze range, temperature, and speed.

“A window-opening icon is shown with a sensor pointing toward the window.

Window Open Detection

It detects open windows and shifts to energy-saving mode, letting you run it while circulating air.

An ‘Auto’ label appears with drying airflow and sparkling icons below it.

Auto Clean

Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.

All specs

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434641992

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-07

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3NZ121L1DA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    C/O (S3NZ121L1DA)

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party device)

    Yes

COOLING

  • Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

    Yes(5 Steps)

  • AI Air

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • Soft Air

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Silver

  • Display

    88 Hidden

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    Yes

  • Window Opening Detection

    Yes(ThinQ Only)

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    4300

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3517 / 630

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    850 / 200

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    895x307x235

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    24.3

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770x545x288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    66.1

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • All Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Clean+

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UZ121L1DA

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A