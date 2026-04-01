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24,000 BTU, DUALCOOL™ AI AIR Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

24,000 BTU, DUALCOOL™ AI AIR Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

24,000 BTU, DUALCOOL™ AI AIR Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

ZMNQ24GS1L0
Front view of 24,000 BTU, DUALCOOL™ AI AIR Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) ZMNQ24GS1L0
Front view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Left side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left perspective side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Front view of 24,000 BTU, DUALCOOL™ AI AIR Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) ZMNQ24GS1L0
Front view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Left side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Right side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right side view of the LG AI Air wall-mounted unit with the vane open
Left perspective side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air
Right perspetive side view of LG Wall Mounted AI Air

Key Features

  • AI Air operation (by AI-powered control)
  • Soft Air
  • Window Open Detection
  • Auto Clean
  • Comfort Humidity Control
  • DualVane
More
An AI chip icon is displayed with surrounding airflow graphics indicating intelligent air circulation control.

AI Aiir Operation

AI Air mode & a radar sensor detect indoor conditions to automatically adjust fan speed and airflow.

A gentle airflow icon appears in front of the wall-mounted unit.

Soft Air for Gentle Comfort

Soft Air adjusts airflow for indirect cooling. You can control breeze range, temperature, and speed.

“A window-opening icon is shown with a sensor pointing toward the window.

Window Open Detection

It detects open windows and shifts to energy-saving mode, letting you run it while circulating air.

An ‘Auto’ label appears with drying airflow and sparkling icons below it.

Auto Clean

Auto Clean removes moisture after use, with airflow for faster drying or quieter operation.

Print

All specs

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power and Communication cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (mm² × cores)

    0.75 × 4C

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    O

  • Forced Switch Operation

    O

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    O

  • Remote Controller

    O

  • Reservation

    O

  • Smart Diagnosis

    O

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    O

COOLING

  • Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

    O (6 steps)

  • 4way

    O

  • Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

    O (5 steps)

  • Comport Air

    O

  • Power Cooling

    O

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.4

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Munsell 7.5P 9/2

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9003

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    O

GENERAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    895 x 307 x 235

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    10.8

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 16 x 21

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.23

  • No.

    1

INDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 15.0 / 13.0 / 10.5

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Drive

    Internal

  • Output (No.)

    1

  • Output (W)

    30

  • Type

    BLDC

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    50 / 35 / 20

POWER SUPPLY

  • #1

    220-240, 1, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(#1)

    198~264

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Fuse

    O

  • Overload Protector for Fan Motor

    O

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    Φ21.5(27/32)/ 16(5/8)

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Maximum Running Current

    0.4

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    0.40 / 0.30 / 0.15

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 47 / 42 / 34