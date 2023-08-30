We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of See-through View
LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings. It can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.