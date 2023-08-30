About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Touch

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent OLED Touch

55EW5TF-A

Transparent OLED Touch

A New Level of See-through View1

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings. It can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

High Transparency1

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent Touch OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*).

* Based on LG’s WFB series

Accurate and Vivid Colors1

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch1

VERSATILE SOLUTION

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. P-Cap touch type is much better in accurate and fast touch responses than IR type, so users can fully enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

VERSATILE SOLUTION

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive
SPATIAL HARMONY

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

OLED

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 100%, Without Glass)

150

Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 25%, without Glass)

400

Contrast Ratio

150,000 : 1

Dynamic CR

No

Color gamut

BT709 120 %

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

1 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

No

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

Transparency (Typ.)

33% (Set)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board Only)

Output

DP, Audio, USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB)

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 (LAN) In/Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Matt Silver

Bezel Width

7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 144.5 mm (T / R / L / B)

Weight (Head)

(Head) 14.6 kg
(Signage Box) 3.4 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

(Head) 1,225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

No

Protection Glass

Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

Key Feature

Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®(Network based control), PM Mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC(Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

250 W / 280 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 955 BTU/Hr (Max.)

SOUND

Speaker

No

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes (EU Only)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable (3 M), Micro to A Type USB Cable (1.8 M for Connection Between Touch and Signage Box), A to B Type USB Cable (Touch Out), Tape (10 ea for Cabling / 10 ea EMI Gasket Tape), Screw (M4 × L22, 12 ea / M4 Nut 12 ea / M3 × L5.5, 8 ea / M3 × L3.5, 20 ea), Shield Cover Ass'y, Rubber Damper 4 ea, Touch Cable Holder 2 ea