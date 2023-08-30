About Cookies on This Site

43" 450 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

Specs

Support

43" 450 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

43TA3E-B

43" 450 nits FHD Built-in Touch Signage

(4)
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

450

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio Out

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

32.7 mm (Even)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,009.6 x 597.8 x 71.4 mm

Weight (Head)

17.1 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,122 x 720 x 162 mm

Packed Weight

20.1 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

TOUCH

Touch type

IR (Scattering)

Scan Time

10 ms ↓

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

2.8T (Anti-Glare)

Operating Systme Support

Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1/10, Mac OS X (10.7 or later), Android, Linux (kernel 3.9 or later)

Multi Touch Point

Max 10 Points