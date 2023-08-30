We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim & Light
The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.
Clear Picture Quality
While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.
Design Flexibility
Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.
High-Performance with
webOS 6.0
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
All specs
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Low Haze (3%)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
-
Yes(2), HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
Input - RS232C IN
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - IR IN
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - Audio Out
-
Yes(1)
-
Output - Touch USB
-
USB2.0 Type B(1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5 mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
10.4kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
967.2 x 559 x 38.0 mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
webOS6.0
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
-
Yes
-
SW - Play via URL
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Network Ready
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
-
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
95W
-
Max.
-
110 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Safety
-
CB/NTRL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Polski
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
-
Ø6mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
90ms ↓
-
Touch - Accuracy
-
3.5mm±0.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Touch - Operating System Support
-
Windows 10
-
Touch - Multi touch point
-
Max. 10 Points
-
