8 Common HVAC Installation Mistakes

The HVAC installation process is becoming more and more complex. Proper installation is crucial for the efficient operation and longevity of any HVAC system. However, even experienced technicians can make mistakes that may result in performance issues, reduced energy efficiency, and costly repairs.

Although learning from mistakes is a great way to learn, being aware of potential mistakes will ensure optimal system performance and customer satisfaction. Let’s look at some common mistakes made when installing an HVAC system and how they can impact the system’s performance.