• ERV (Commercial and Residential)

Natural ventilation can be attributed to large amounts of heat energy loss. Energy Recovery Ventilation systems provide fresh air indoors while reducing this energy loss as the heat exchanger within ERV collects the energy. In addition to the heat exchanger, LG ERV’s differentiated functions such as CO2 Auto Operation, Night Time Free Cooling, Automated Seasonal Operation, and Suspended Operation make it more energy-efficient.

Furthermore, LG ERV DX has humidification, pre-cooling and heating functions, making it a good match for spaces where you need both temperature and humidity control. Humidity can also be monitored through the wired remote control. With heat recovery, LG ERV can save 24% of energy, and when other various functions operate together, even more energy can be saved.*

LG ERV systems are available for both commercial and residential applications, and both of commercial and residential LG ERV products are equipped with high-efficiency filters**. Residential ERV is applied with UVnano technology for hygiene indoor environment.

*Based on an LGE internal simulation of an LG air conditioner and LG ERV operating together, the heat exchanger saves up to 24% more energy than natural ventilation and works with other LG ERV features to provide more energy savings. Results may vary depending on the environment. Simulation Conditions: Based on ERV (1,000CMH) + Multi V 5 (12hp) / 455m2 office space, Cooling 26℃ / heating 21℃, e Quest 3.65 / Daily operation in winter conditions.

**High-efficiency filter (ISO-rated filter) for the commercial ERV is optional.