HVAC system malfunction or breakdown can lead to a disaster in a healthcare facility. Dependable 24-hour operation is a must in a hospital. Implementation of LG LATS REVIT 3D HVAC design solution allows system designers to precision design systems and ensure system reliability in conjunction with application such as LG LATS HVAC. Designers can also avoid conflicts in BIM systems within facilities and the system can also automatically check system errors and proactively address faults in system operation. Backup operation is a key element of a reliable system. The LG multi V 5 VRF supports backup compressor operation for emergencies and indoor unit configuration allows units to maintain operation even when one unit is inoperable. Inverter scroll chiller solutions also offer integrated backup operation for maintenance or system emergencies. Proper system design and support from LG make reliable operation possible with efficient and cost saving solutions.

When it comes to airflow control, maintaining positive and negative air pressure appropriately across facilities is crucial in preventing the spread of contagious diseases and providing hygienic environments in specialized areas such as ICUs and operating rooms. LG AHU systems implemented with LG ERV systems not only control temperature and humidity while providing HEPA grade filtration, they also maintain precise airflow control. Positive and negative air pressures can be maintained to meet the requirements of rigorous regulations. Contaminated air is also eliminated from sensitive areas through powerful exhaust capabilities. LG CFD analysis makes comprehensive airflow control easier, cost efficient and more effective through a facility.