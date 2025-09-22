What happens when artificial intelligence begins managing the climate of a university building? At the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), one of the Indonesia’s most respected universities, that question became more than a thought experiment. To explore the idea, ITB University and LG HVAC Solutions have jointly launched the project as a collaborative initiative and prepared an experiment in two classrooms of the Labtek VI building, turning them into a living laboratory to see how AI could adapt to real academic life.

Energy efficiency is no small issue for universities. Classrooms and labs fill and empty unpredictably. Traditional HVAC systems often run at full power regardless, wasting electricity and raising costs. ITB wanted a smarter answer.

In 2024, LG HVAC Solutions and ITB launched Indonesia’s first AI-driven HVAC field project. With the installation of the Multi V™ i VRF system in ITB’s Labtek VI building, the project set out only to test performance but to uncover how AI could learn, adapt, and ultimately transform campus energy use.