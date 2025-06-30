We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Q. Could you please start by briefly introducing yourself and telling us about the Air Science Laboratory?
A: Hello! My name is Keonwang Lee, and I am a senior researcher responsible for organizational operations at LG Electronics’ Air Science Laboratory. My academic background is in aerosol and filtration technology, with a focus on the behavior of airborne particulate matter and how to control it. Currently, I also serve as a member of an International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) committee working on the development of new testing standards for air purifiers.
LG Electronics' Air Science Laboratory Institute, established in 2018, serves as a core research organization dedicated to air-related science and technology. It plays a key role in developing differentiated technologies for LG HVAC products. The institute also collaborates with national agencies and universities but also works closely with globally renowned universities and research institutions to reflect the latest trends in air science Laboratory.
With these roles, the Air Science Laboratory Institute is at the forefront of research aimed at improving air quality.
Q. Does the Air Science Lab study areas beyond IAQ, and what academic collaborations does it have?
A: At LG’s Air Science Laboratory Institute, top experts in air quality collaborate across six specialized divisions: filtration, ventilation, hazardous gases, hygiene, comfort, and clinical research. The institute’s work extends beyond IAQ to encompass the broader concept of indoor environmental quality (IEQ), conducting everything from foundational studies to solution development. Research efforts are especially focused on addressing various pollutants—such as ultrafine dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold, and viruses—while also exploring areas like airflow comfort and nighttime air management. The institute also works together with hospitals to study how air purifiers can help with health, and has seen good results.
Q. How has IAQ research shifted during and after COVID-19 as interest in air quality has grown?
A: The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed public awareness of IAQ. During the pandemic, research focused heavily on airborne virus removal and infection prevention, leading to rapid advancements in sterilization and purification technologies. However, in the post-COVID era, IAQ research has broadened beyond simply maintaining clean air. It now increasingly considers larger environmental factors such as climate change, air pollution, and sustainability (ESG), reflecting a more holistic approach to air quality management.
This shift in perspective is especially relevant considering growing environmental threats like wildfires. In 2015, 2017, and 2020, wildfires in the U.S. burned over 10 million acres each year. These fires caused devastating losses and released harmful pollutants—like fine dust, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde—into the air.
To help people stay safe indoors during wildfire season, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends using a high-efficiency HVAC filter (MERV 13 or higher) and setting the fan to “On” for continuous filtration. It’s also wise to consult an HVAC professional to ensure system compatibility.1)
1) https://www.epa.gov/emergencies-iaq/wildfires-and-indoor-air-quality-iaq
Q. How have IAQ regulations for new buildings evolved post-COVID, and what major changes have been made?
A: As society navigates the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing climate change, perceptions around the role of buildings have evolved. Buildings are no longer viewed merely as spaces where people gather—they’re increasingly recognized as essential platforms for safeguarding occupant health and safety. In newly constructed buildings, integrating IAQ technologies from the earliest stages of design has become a necessity, further underscoring the importance of air science Laboratory.
These shifts have also begun to influence regulations and design standards, with two major trends drawing particular attention.
1. Strengthened Ventilation Performance Standards
Rules for building safety are being updated to mandate the installation of mechanical ventilation systems (both supply and exhaust). Organizations like ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers) have also raised the minimum ventilation rate requirements in response to infectious disease concerns.
2. Balancing IAQ and Energy Efficiency
As energy-saving architectural trends like carbon neutrality and passive house design gain traction, one of the biggest challenges is maintaining good IAQ while minimizing energy use from ventilation and HVAC systems. To address this, energy-efficient ventilation solutions—such as energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) and heat recovery ventilators (HRVs)—are increasingly being integrated into new building designs.
* A passive house is a highly energy-efficient building standard that focuses on minimizing energy consumption for heating and cooling, while also prioritizing comfort and indoor air quality.
Q. What are the main research areas for improving IAQ while preserving building energy efficiency?
A: Efforts to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) have evolved beyond simply purifying the air—they now focus on balancing air quality with building energy efficiency. This shift became especially important after the pandemic, which highlighted the need for increased ventilation and air purification, potentially leading to higher energy consumption. As a result, recent research and technological development have aimed to achieve both improved IAQ and energy savings simultaneously.
To support these goals, the following areas of research and development have been actively pursued.
1. Smart ventilation control systems
– Analyzes indoor air quality data in real time—such as CO2 concentration, PM2.5, and VOCs—and activates the ventilation system only when necessary to prevent energy loss from excessive ventilation.
– When outdoor air is polluted, ventilation is temporarily paused or filtered before being introduced indoors, reducing energy loss while meeting IAQ standards.
2. Heat Recovery Ventilation and Energy Recovery Ventilation
– A technology that recovers the heat (or humidity) from indoor exhaust air to minimize energy loss when bringing in outdoor air—reducing cooling energy loss in summer and preventing heating energy loss in winter.
3. Low-power, high-precision IAQ sensor technology
– As IAQ sensor technology rapidly advances, it addresses previous issues such as high-power consumption and short lifespan found in conventional air sensors. Low-power semiconductor sensors have emerged as a key solution, enabling long-term, precise air quality monitoring while significantly improving energy efficiency.
4. AI-Based Energy and IAQ Optimization Control
– LG is developing air purifiers that use AI-powered sensors to check the air quality and automatically adjust how strongly the device runs. These smart features help keep the air clean without needing manual control.
5. Integrated Air Purification and Ventilation System
– A growing trend is the integration of previously separate systems—air purification (mainly for indoor air circulation and cleaning) and ventilation (mainly for outdoor air intake and exhaust)—into a single platform. This allows both systems to operate simultaneously or in coordination, reducing energy waste while effectively managing indoor air quality.
Q. Lastly, how will LG HVAC continue to lead in air quality tech and innovation moving forward?
A: LG’s Air Science Laboratory Institute will continue to pursue a scientific approach aimed not just at purifying the air, but at creating a “human-centered healthy indoor environment.” These efforts are expected to lead to the development of technologies that deliver real health benefits and value to customers.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the field of IAQ has expanded beyond basic purification to encompass broader environmental technologies that integrate climate, health, energy, and safety. In response to these evolving trends, LG’s Air Science Laboratory Institute is committed to ongoing research that generates innovative solutions for the future of the hvac industry.
Discover more insights in our IAQ White Paper
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.