Great customer service is the key to successful partnership

The first store of 7-Eleven was opened in Singapore since 1983 and the brand is currently owned by Japanese Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd. In Singapore, the convenience stores are operated by Dairy Farm International Holdings, franchised under a licensing agreement with Seven Eleven Incorporated.



As of the end of year 2022, 7-Eleven has a network of 422 locations in Singapore, with 61 of the outlets being 24-hour convenience stores. There are estimated 40% to 50% of the outlets are standalone stores, whereas the rest are operated in the shopping mall and MRT station.



LG air conditioning had been selected because LG is providing good service during pre-sales and post sales to the partner and the customer. The type of the air conditioning that are installed in 7-Eleven are mostly 4-Way Ceiling Cassette. LG 4-Way Ceiling Cassette is able to deliver comfortable airflow consistently to every corner of the store, and it is easy to be easy to be serviced and maintained.

Award Year From 2017 until now

No. of stores Over 150 stores

Air Conditioning Multi V S, SCAC (4-Way Ceiling Cassette)