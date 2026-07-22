We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Takeaways
• Heat pumps are generally more energy efficient than gas boilers, reducing operating costs and environmental impact.
• Gas boilers provide reliable heating in colder climates but lack the dual functionality of heating and cooling offered by heat pumps.
• Government incentives and the total cost of ownership should be considered when choosing between heat pumps and gas boilers, as heat pumps may offer long-term savings.
Choosing between a heat pump and a gas boiler for 2026? Your heating bill, comfort, and climate all play a role. This guide walks you through efficiency, operating costs, and climate considerations to help compare which system may work best for your home.[1]
[1] https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/ground-and-air-source-heat-pumps/article/heat-pumps-vs-boilers-aGFzZ6o6YtXw
Why Homeowners Are Reconsidering Heating Systems
Across the EU and UK, many homeowners are rethinking how their homes are heated. Gas boilers still remain common in residential heating systems, but rising energy costs, evolving efficiency standards, and long-term electrification policies are increasing interest in heat pumps as an alternative for future heating upgrades.[1][2][3]
At the same time, homeowners are weighing more than just upfront installation costs. Questions about long-term operating expenses, compatibility with existing radiators or pipework, cold-weather performance, and overall home comfort are becoming central to heating-system decisions.[4][5]
Heat pumps are also changing how heating systems are evaluated. Improvements in inverter technology, low-temperature operation, and cold-climate performance have expanded the range of homes where heat pump systems can be considered a practical replacement for traditional gas boilers.[4][6]
This guide compares heat pumps and gas boilers across efficiency, operating costs, cold-climate heating performance, installation considerations, and long-term electrification trends, while also examining how modern LG heat pump technologies are addressing many of the limitations traditionally associated with heat pump systems.[2][6]
[1]https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/housing/articles/census2021howhomesareheatedinyourarea/2023-01-05
[2] https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/energy-efficiency/heat-pumps_en
[3] https://www.gov.uk/apply-boiler-upgrade-scheme
[4] https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/energy-efficiency/heat-pumps_en
[5] https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC130874/kjna31268enn.pdf
[6] https://www.edfenergy.com/energywise/air-source-heat-pumps-vs-gas-boilers
Heat Pumps vs Gas Boilers: The Core Difference
Choosing the right heating system starts with understanding how each one works. Heat pumps move heat using electricity, making them highly efficient and versatile for both heating and cooling. They use less energy than traditional systems, offering advantages in energy efficiency.[1]
Gas boilers, on the other hand, generate heat by burning natural gas or propane, providing reliable warmth particularly in colder climates. Key factors influencing your decision include energy costs, local electrification policies, and the rising prices of fossil fuels.
[1] https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-heat-pumps/how-a-heat-pump-works
How Heat Pumps Work
Heat pumps transfer heat from one place to another using electricity. Unlike traditional heating systems that generate heat, heat pumps move existing heat from the outdoor air into your home. They use a refrigerant cycle: a refrigerant absorbs heat from the outside air and releases it inside. This process reverses in summer to provide cooling, making heat pumps highly versatile.
The dual functionality of heat pumps is one of their greatest advantages. In winter, they draw heat from the outside air—even when it's cold—and pump it indoors. In summer, they work like a central air conditioning system, extracting heat from your home and releasing it outside. By providing both heating and cooling, they can offer a space-saving solution and may be cost-effective for many homeowners depending on climate, utility rates, and installation needs.[1][2][4]
Heat pumps can consume less energy than gas boilers, which burn fuel to generate heat. This not only can help to reduce operating costs but it can also help to lower environmental impact, making heat pumps an attractive option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.[1][2][3][4]
How Gas Boilers Work
Unlike heat pumps, gas boilers generate heat through direct fuel combustion. Gas boilers generate heat by burning natural gas or propane to heat water. That heated water is then circulated through a home’s central heating system, typically supplying radiators, baseboard heaters, or underfloor hydronic heating systems.[1][4]
Gas boilers are also different from gas furnaces, which heat air and distribute it through ductwork. Boilers heat water for hydronic heating systems, while furnaces provide warm air through forced-air ventilation systems.[1]
Although gas boilers can provide reliable heating, they rely on fossil fuels and do not provide cooling capability. Homes using gas boilers typically require a separate cooling system for summer comfort.[4]
[1] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/furnaces-and-boilers
[2] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/in-depth-guide-to-heat-pumps/
[3] https://www.gov.uk/government/news/heat-pumps-explained-experts-answer-your-questions
[4] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/boilers/
Efficiency and Performance Comparison
Energy efficiency is a key consideration when comparing heating systems. Heat pumps can deliver at least three times[1] more heat energy than the electricity they consume under appropriate conditions, while modern gas boilers typically operate at around 90% efficiency.[1][2] Energy Saving Trust also notes that heat pumps move heat rather than generate it, which is why they can be much more efficient than traditional heating systems.
Modern condensing gas boilers can achieve high efficiency levels, but heat pumps can exceed these levels under appropriate operating conditions because they transfer heat rather than generate it directly through combustion.[1][3][4]
Energy Efficiency Ratings
Energy efficiency ratings directly impact heating and cooling costs and help homeowners understand system performance.
By comparing these metrics, homeowners can better understand the potential savings and efficiency benefits of each system, helping them choose the right heating solution for their home.
Extreme-Cold Seasonal Performance
High-efficiency heat pumps can provide effective heating in moderate winter conditions, while cold-climate air-source heat pumps are specifically engineered to maintain performance at low outdoor temperatures. According to Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnership (NEEP), cold-climate heat pump specifications and low-temperature performance reporting help improve transparency around heat pump performance in cold climates.[6]
Gas boilers, on the other hand, are designed to heat water for radiator and hydronic heating systems, allowing them to provide strong heating performance during cold weather.[3]
Although gas boilers may still be preferred in regions with prolonged extreme cold, recent advances in cold-climate heat pump technology have significantly improved low-temperature performance and reliability.[2] Modern cold-climate heat pumps like LG Therma V Monobloc are capable of maintaining efficient operation even in subfreezing conditions* while offering advantages in energy efficiency, carbon emission reduction, and year-round heating and cooling functionality.
*Results may vary depending on the applied model and environment.
The LG Therma V Monobloc is designed to be compatible with hybrid heating systems that combine a heat pump with a gas boiler or furnace. In colder regions, the system can prioritize heat pump operation under standard conditions, with the boiler available to provide supplementary heating during periods of peak demand or very low outdoor temperatures. By operating across multiple heat sources based on operating conditions, hybrid configurations can support consistent comfort levels and contribute to overall system performance.[4]
LG Compressor Technologies for Cold-Climate Performance
LG’s cold-climate air‑to‑water heat pumps are engineered with advanced compressor technologies such as vapor injection and HiPOR (High Pressure Oil Return) to maintain reliable heating performance even in severe winter conditions.
Vapor injection enables two-stage compression, helping improve compression efficiency at low outdoor temperatures and allowing the system to deliver stable capacity when demand is highest.
HiPOR further improves efficiency by returning oil directly to the compressor under high pressure instead of circulating it through the entire refrigerant circuit. This helps reduce internal compressor energy losses and supports more efficient operation.
Together, these technologies enable LG cold‑climate heat pumps to provide strong, dependable heating output in subfreezing conditions while improving seasonal efficiency and supporting long‑term electrification in colder regions.
LG Therma V Technology for Cold Climate Environments
Operating Costs
Heat pump operating costs can vary depending on electricity pricing, system efficiency, building conditions, radiator sizing, controls, and the type of heating system being replaced.[1][7] Energy Saving Trust notes that heat pumps are generally cheaper to run than most fuel types, but may be slightly more expensive to run than newer gas or oil boilers because electricity is more expensive per unit than gas or oil.[1]
Natural gas and electricity costs vary by region and market conditions, which can influence the relative operating costs of gas boilers and heat pumps. In some cases, lower natural gas prices can make gas heating competitive with heat pump systems.[1][7]
Transitioning to heat pumps can reduce utility bills in some cases, depending on electricity pricing, system efficiency, and building conditions.[1][7]
[1] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/in-depth-guide-to-heat-pumps/
[2] https://www.gov.uk/government/news/heat-pumps-explained-experts-answer-your-questions
[3] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/boilers/
[4] https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC130874/kjna31268enn.pdf
[5] https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/boiler-efficiency-guide-and-energy-saving-tips
[6] https://neep.org/blog/cold-climate-heat-pump-specifications-and-performance-reporting-forging-new-frontiers
[7] https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/bitstream/JRC130874/kjna31268enn.pdf
Installation and Retrofit Considerations
Installation requirements can differ significantly between heat pumps and gas boilers. A standard gas boiler replacement may be relatively straightforward when the existing pipework, radiators, and flue arrangements are already suitable. A heat pump installation often requires a more detailed home assessment because performance depends on system sizing, insulation, radiator capacity, hot water storage, and outdoor unit placement.[1][2]
Installation Requirements[3]
Installation requirements vary significantly between heat pumps and gas boilers, impacting space needs and setup complexity. While clearance space for service depends on each installation case-by-case, other factors come into play when considering installation.
These factors highlight the importance of professional installation to ensure that the system operates efficiently and safely.[1]
Initial Installation Costs
Understanding installation costs and available incentives helps homeowners make informed financial decisions.
• Base Cost Difference: Heat pumps typically cost more to install than basic gas boilers due to their dual heating and cooling functionality.[1]
• UK Grant Support: Air source and ground source heat pumps may qualify for Boiler Upgrade Scheme grants, reducing upfront installation costs for eligible homeowners.[5]
• Government Incentives: Financial incentives can reduce upfront costs and improve the overall economics of heat pump installation.[6]
• Modification Costs: Installation costs can increase due to necessary modifications to electrical systems, radiators, or pipework.[1]
• Professional Installation: Ensuring proper installation by a qualified professional is crucial to maximizing the efficiency and lifespan of the system.[1]
These costs and incentives help homeowners make informed financial decisions when selecting a heating system.
[1] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/heat-pump-installation-a-step-by-step-guide/
[2] https://www.rics.org/consumer-guides/domestic-air-source-heat-pumps
[3] https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/heat-pump-installation-a-step-by-step-guide/
[4] https://www.mainheating.co.uk/-/media/websites/mainheating/files/discontinued/5115810-06_main_combi_30_he_installation_and_servicing_guide.pdf
[5] https://www.gov.uk/apply-boiler-upgrade-scheme/what-you-can-get
[6] https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/environmental-and-social-schemes/boiler-upgrade-scheme-bus/property-owners
Climate Suitability and Regional Preferences
The effectiveness of heating systems varies significantly based on location, although modern heat pumps are now suitable for a wider range of climates than older models.
Heat pumps can maintain consistent indoor temperatures, adapting to changing weather conditions. They regulate indoor temperatures more accurately by adjusting their output to match the heating or cooling demand. This can make heat pumps an excellent choice for areas with milder winters and moderate temperature swings.[1][2][3]
Warm Climates
Heat pumps are particularly preferred in warmer regions due to their dual heating and cooling capabilities. They provide both heating in winter and cooling in summer, making them versatile across seasons. Along with this dual functionality, the energy efficiency of heat pumps makes them an ideal choice for regions with warm climates, where extreme cold is less of a concern.[1][2][3]
Some homeowners find that they may not need a backup boiler for their heat pump, which simplifies the overall HVAC setup and reduces costs.
Cold Climates
Gas boilers heat water for radiators, baseboard radiators, or radiant floor systems, which has made them a familiar heating option in colder regions because many homes were originally designed around high-temperature hydronic heating.[4][5]
However, cold climate heat pumps are now suitable for a wider range of climates than older models, making them a more practical replacement option in many homes than they were in the past.[1][5]
[1] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-source-heat-pumps
[2] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/heat-pump-systems
[3] https://www.energystar.gov/products/air_source_heat_pumps
[4] https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/furnaces-and-boilers
[5] https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/620e3bbb8fa8f54911e22180/Energy_Report_2019-20.pdf
Environmental Impact and Sustainability
Heat pumps offer significant environmental benefits, particularly concerning greenhouse gas emissions. When paired with renewable energy sources, heat pumps can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional gas heating systems. Incentives and rebates are available to help offset the installation costs of heat pumps, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious homeowners.[1][2][3]
Carbon Footprint
In regions where the electricity grid has a lower carbon intensity, heat pumps can have a lower carbon footprint than gas boilers because they do not rely on on-site fossil fuel combustion. As electricity generation increasingly shifts toward lower-carbon energy sources, heat pumps can reduce direct heating-related CO2 emissions compared to conventional gas boiler systems.[1]
In regions with relatively low-carbon electricity grids, switching to heat pumps can reduce carbon emissions from heating by up to 75% compared to gas boilers.* As electricity generation becomes increasingly reliant on renewable sources, the advantages of heat pumps in terms of carbon footprint will become more pronounced. This positions heat pumps as an increasingly important technology in long-term residential electrification strategies.
*Each ratio is general to help understanding, and it is based on SCOP of THERMA V R32 Monobloc Series under Low Temperature & Average Climate conditions which is higher than 4. The actual efficiency may vary with water and outside temperatures.
Renewable Energy Integration
Heat pumps can be paired with renewable electricity sources, including solar power, and unlike gas boilers, they do not rely on on-site fuel combustion. As electricity grids incorporate more renewable generation, heat pumps can become lower-carbon over time, making them a stronger long-term fit for homes moving toward electrification while reducing heating-related emissions compared with combustion-based gas boiler systems.[1][2]
Summary
In summary, heat pumps are becoming a more practical alternative to traditional gas boiler systems across a wider range of homes and climates. Improvements in efficiency and cold climate performance have expanded where heat pumps can operate effectively while also offering advantages in energy use and year-round heating and cooling capability.
Gas boilers still remain common in many homes, particularly in properties designed around high-temperature radiator systems. However, continued advances in heat pump technology are increasing the role of electric heating systems in long-term residential heating strategies.
Ultimately, the best heating solution depends on factors such as climate, insulation quality, installation requirements, and long-term energy costs.
FAQs
How do heat pumps work compared to gas boilers?
Heat pumps transfer heat through an electrical refrigerant cycle for heating and, in some systems, cooling. Gas boilers generate heat by burning fuel to heat water, which is then distributed through radiators, baseboard radiators, or radiant floor systems.*
*Reference
• https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-source-heat-pumps
• https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/furnaces-and-boilers
Are heat pumps more energy efficient than gas boilers?
Yes. Air source heat pumps can deliver two to four times more heat energy than the electricity they consume under suitable conditions, while high efficiency boilers are still limited by fuel to heat conversion efficiency.*
*Reference
• https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-source-heat-pumps
• https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/furnaces-and-boilers
What are the installation requirements for heat pumps?
Heat pumps usually require an outdoor unit, indoor equipment, suitable system sizing, and assessment of the home’s insulation, radiators, hot water storage, and electrical capacity.*
*Reference
• https://greenheattoolkit.energysavingtrust.org.uk/t/heat-pump-installers-toolkit/installation-considerations/
How do heat pumps perform in cold climates?
Modern air source heat pumps are designed to work in colder climates, and recent technology advances have improved performance in regions with extended periods of subfreezing temperatures.*
*Reference
• https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/air-source-heat-pumps
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.