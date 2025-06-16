Heat Pump Water Heaters Features You Need to Know

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Across the globe, energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and smarter space utilization are no longer optional-they are expected. As rising utility costs, evolving regulations, and increasingly compact living in many urban centers reshape consumer needs, even traditional home appliances like water heaters are being reimagined. In this rapidly evolving landscape, LG HVAC is at the forefront of a quiet revolution, introducing a new generation of water heaters tailored to meet these diverse demands worldwide.
In this article, we take a closer look at LG’s new water heaters and the advanced technology driving their evolution.
Market Shifts: What’s Driving Demand?
Recent trends point to a clear transformation in the U.S. and EU water heating market:
U.S. residential water heater regulations include the withdrawal of the gas instantaneous water heater rule and a mandate for heat pump technology in electric storage units over 35 gallons by 2029, supported by federal tax credits and state rebates.*
* https://university.hotwater.com/doe/
* https://aspe.org/pipeline/water-heating-standards-are-changing-and-bradford-white-is-ready/
EU is advancing new energy labeling regulations starting in April 2025, and initiating preparatory studies under the Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) for future water heater measures, while new systems must use refrigerants with a GWP below 750, such as R290 or R32, with some member states offering heat pump subsidies.*
* https://climate.ec.europa.eu/eu-action/fluorinated-greenhouse-gases/climate-friendly-alternatives-f-gases/air-conditioning_en
* https://commission.europa.eu/energy-climate-change-environment/standards-tools-and-labels/products-labelling-rules-and-requirements/ecodesign-sustainable-products-regulation_en
What is a Heat Pump Water Heater?
Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH) is a device that heats water up by not only using electrical energy but also absorbing energy in the air. It is 3 times more energy efficient than the conventional system.1)
1) Based on LG Heat Pump Water heater 200 ℓ model (WH20ESF0 CA, COP 3.2) vs. Electric water heater (COP 0.96)
How Does the LG Heat Pump Water Heater Operate?
The LG Heat Pump Water Heater functions as a hybrid system, combining air-source energy and electricity to efficiently heat water. Approximately 69% of the energy comes from absorbed air source, while 31% is supplied by electricity.1)
1) Based on LG Heat Pump Water heater 200ℓ model (WH20ESF0 CA)
Before installing the LG Heat Pump Water Heater, make sure to carefully consider key factors such as location, water supply, and installation requirements to provide optimal performance.
Energy Savings Like Never Before – Can It Be Real?
Water Heater is a major part of household energy use. In the United States, it typically accounts about 18% energy use.1) Meanwhile, in the European Union, water heater consistently makes up about 15% of household energy use, a figure that has remained stable since 2010.2)
1) https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/water heating#:~:text=Water%20heating%20accounts%20for%20about,Using%20less%20hot%20water
2) https://www.enerdata.net/publications/reports-presentations/efficiency-trends-households.html#:~:text=Space%20heating%20consumption%20has%20declined,%25)%20have%20remained%20relatively%20stable.
The LG Heat Pump Water Heater is Smart-Grid (SG) Ready, meaning it automatically adjusts based on real-time power gird signals. When electricity is relatively cheaper, it preheats water and stores it for later use, helping improve energy efficiency while reducing consumption.
Additionally, it connects with renewable energy sources like solar power, reducing reliance traditional electricity and provides smart, more sustainable energy management. With Smart-Grid readiness, homeowners can embrace a new paradigm in smart home living, effortlessly optimizing energy use while reducing concerns about electricity consumption.
* The SG Ready function is only available for models that support SG Ready.
* This infographic is for illustrative purposes only. Actual electricity pricing and availability may vary by power provider and region. Please check with your local energy supplier for accurate information.
One Device, Endless Possibilities
Users can customize the water heater’s performance to match their specific needs, thanks to its versatile operating modes. This flexibility ensures optimal efficiency and convenience, making it easy to adapt to different usage patterns and preferences.
Additionally, the Anti-legionella function provides user family’s health and safety by automatically heating water above 60℃ to eliminate harmful bacteria once a week. Without any extra effort, this function keeps user water clean and reliable, providing peace of mind every day.
Install for Any Space, Ready for Every Need
Designed as monobloc-type systems, LG HVAC's wall-mounted and stand-type heat pump water heaters ensure effortless installation and seamless integration into any home setting.
1 The round-type model, utilizing R290 refrigerant, is available in 100L, 150L, and 200L capacities.
2 The square-type model, using R-134a refrigerant, comes in 200L and 270L sizes, providing flexible options to accommodate different household needs.
LG ThinQ™ + Heat Pump Water Heater = Total Convenience
Users can conveniently control their THERMA V system using smart devices like Android and iOS smartphones.
With the LG ThinQ™ app, they can monitor and adjust the heat pump water heater in real time—checking the current water temperature, setting schedules, and managing other essential functions with ease. This smart connectivity provides effortless control, maximizing efficiency and comfort from anywhere.
Conclusion
LG HVAC goes beyond traditional climate control, offering future-ready solutions for modern homes. With LG Heat Pump Water Heater, users can enjoy hot water in a single, efficient system.
This integrated approach provides greater convenience, optimized energy use to different environments. LG continues to expand possibilities, delivering smarter and more flexible solutions for sustainable living.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.