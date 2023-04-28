How quality performance of AHU is important to hotel day to day usage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Accor hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. It encompasses more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bras, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, and more.
Accor has adopted the brand Mondrian further to its acquisition of 50% of the capital of SBE, owner of the brand in October 2018. Mondrian Hotel in Duxton Hill, Singapore’s happening precinct non-pareil, home to the latest addition to the Mondrian family hotels, joining the brand’s properties in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London, Cannes, Doha and Seoul. Since its launch in LA in 1996 by Ian Schrager, Mondrian Hotels have been brought to life by the quality of their people and a commitment to creativity, art and the unexpected.
LG chilled water FCU and AHU are considered quite new in Singapore. There were a lot of effort had been invested in Singapore to promote LG FCU and AHU since 2019, through 1-to-1 customer presentation, webinar and product introduction in LG Academy Singapore. LG FCU and AHU are produced by an OEM company in Malaysia. LG had dispatched professional engineers from Korea to the OEM company in Malaysia for production facility and quality audit, as well as to provide the detail specifications of the FCU and AHU based on LG’s standards, and the international performance-based standards.
Based on the feedback from the customers of other properties in Southeast Asia, they preferred LG AHU than other brands because they are satisfied with the quality and performance of LG AHU, and it is worth to value.
Location Singapore
Award Year 2021
No. of rooms 302 rooms
Air Conditioning Chilled water FCU (Fan Coil Units) and AHU (Air Handling Units)