How quality performance of AHU is important to hotel day to day usage

LG chilled water FCU and AHU are considered quite new in Singapore. There were a lot of effort had been invested in Singapore to promote LG FCU and AHU since 2019, through 1-to-1 customer presentation, webinar and product introduction in LG Academy Singapore. LG FCU and AHU are produced by an OEM company in Malaysia. LG had dispatched professional engineers from Korea to the OEM company in Malaysia for production facility and quality audit, as well as to provide the detail specifications of the FCU and AHU based on LG’s standards, and the international performance-based standards.



Based on the feedback from the customers of other properties in Southeast Asia, they preferred LG AHU than other brands because they are satisfied with the quality and performance of LG AHU, and it is worth to value.



Location Singapore

Award Year 2021

No. of rooms 302 rooms

Air Conditioning Chilled water FCU (Fan Coil Units) and AHU (Air Handling Units)