Maintaining proper indoor humidity is essential for a comfortable and healthy living space. In winter, heating systems often dry out the air, leading to problems like respiratory discomfort and dry skin. Keeping humidity levels within the optimal range of 30-50%* can help prevent these issues, creating a healthier and more pleasant indoor environment. LG understands the significance of humidity control and incorporates innovative solutions into its products, promoting both health and comfort are seamlessly integrated into everyday living.
*Source: https://green-living.na.panasonic.com/articles/whats-the-recommended-humidity-level-for-a-house
Why Indoor Humidity Levels Matter in Winter?
Winter brings not only cozy warmth but also dry air, a silent threat to our comfort and health. As heating systems work overtime, they can strip the air of moisture, leading to a host of problems. Dry, irritated airways, skin, and eyes are common complaints. Moreover, in low-humidity environments, our mucous membranes dry out, impairing "mucociliary clearance" and increasing susceptibility to airborne infections like the flu or common cold.*
*Souarce : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6561219/
To combat these issues, it's essential to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. By using humidifiers, incorporating indoor plants, and limiting excessive ventilation, we can create a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment, ensuring a pleasant winter season.
Following table as a general guide to recommended relative humidity levels in winter.*
*Source: https://www.mncee.org/managing-humidity-levels
Simple Tips for Managing Humidity at Home
Considering the importance of managing humidity in the home, we’ve prepared some simple tips for balancing indoor humidity by managing excess moisture and adding moisture when needed.
Create a Healthier Home with LG HVAC Humidity Control
LG HVAC offers a comprehensive range of HVAC products designed to help you manage humidity levels effectively.
A. LG Multi V™ i
The LG Multi V™ i, a high-performance Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, incorporates advanced features designed to efficiently manage indoor humidity while ensuring optimal comfort and energy efficiency.
Equipped with advanced sensors that monitor temperature and humidity in real-time, Multi V™ i dynamically adjusts its heating and cooling output to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. Its dehumidification mode effectively removes excess moisture from the air without overcooling the space, ensuring comfort even in the most humid seasons.
B. LG DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System) Unit
By automatically switching to dehumidification mode when humidity levels rise, LG DOAS units create a more comfortable environment compared to traditional dehumidification methods. They effectively reduce relative humidity in damp spaces.
C. LG ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilation)
The LG ERV with Direct Expansion Coil offers both humidifying and dehumidifying functions, allowing you to maintain a comfortable indoor environment regardless of the external weather conditions. Whether you need to reduce excess moisture during humid seasons or add moisture to dry air in colder months, this is the ideal solution for spaces requiring precise temperature and humidity control. Furthermore, for enhanced convenience and accuracy, the LG ERV features a control panel that allows you to monitor humidity levels, making it easy to adjust settings for optimal indoor conditions.
LG’s humidity control systems provide a balanced indoor environment that enhances both comfort and health, even during the coldest months. Designed for efficiency and convenience, these solutions help maintain optimal humidity levels for a healthier, more enjoyable living or working space.
