LG is one step ahead with its new LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc, adapting to Europe's upcoming strict refrigerant regulations. They've switched to R290 refrigerant, which has an impressively low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just three. This A+++ rated1) wonder slashes carbon emissions by up to 93% compared to traditional boilers2), as it cleverly uses air as its energy source. For those thinking of upgrading from an older heat pump, the THERMA V is a no-brainer – it's a huge leap in household energy efficiency. LG's move not only meets regulatory demands but also offers performance, more sustainable heating solution for everyone.







1) The energy ratings of Therma V R290 Monobloc series range from A++ (9kW Model at 55 degrees Celsius LWT) to A+++ (9kW Model at 35 degrees Celsius LWT / 12kW, 14kW, 16kW at 35 degrees Celsius and 55 degrees Celsius LWT).

2) Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU). Carbon emission rates are calculated for space heating only. Using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35 degrees Celsius temperature operation based on average temperatures in France. Annual energy consumption can vary depending on the model due to ErP energy efficiency and declared Prated values. Efficiency is based on a condensing boiler, assuming the same annual heating demand as LG Therma V R290 Monobloc 16kW. Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and the carbon intensity of the power sector in the EU in 2022, and 56.1 t-CO2/TJ is considered for calculation of CO2 emission of gas boiler.