In a significant leap towards a more sustainable future, LG HVAC Solutions made a bold statement at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

LG HVAC showcased its latest heating, ventilation, and air conditioning innovations, perfectly aligned with the global push for decarbonization and electrification in the HVAC sector. Moreover, LG HVAC's expanded lineup included heat pumps and advanced chiller systems, tailored for diverse commercial and residential environments.

Let's delve into the remarkable products that LG HVAC unveiled at AHR 2025.