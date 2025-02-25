We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In a significant leap towards a more sustainable future, LG HVAC Solutions made a bold statement at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
LG HVAC showcased its latest heating, ventilation, and air conditioning innovations, perfectly aligned with the global push for decarbonization and electrification in the HVAC sector. Moreover, LG HVAC's expanded lineup included heat pumps and advanced chiller systems, tailored for diverse commercial and residential environments.
Let's delve into the remarkable products that LG HVAC unveiled at AHR 2025.
Revolutionizing HVAC: LG's Top Products at AHR Expo 2025
LG's HVAC solutions highlight several key innovations.
● Residential Heat Pump
Inverter heat pumps, equipped with Inverter Scroll Compressors and ENERGY STAR® certified, seamlessly integrate with various indoor units like A-Coils and Furnace systems.
● Multi V™ i VRF Solution
Features a larger heat exchanger, uses R32 refrigerant, and offers advanced safety and installation flexibility.
● Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller
Combines magnetic bearing technology with low-GWP refrigerants for enhanced efficiency and reliability.
A. Residential Solution
LG introduces its ENERGY STAR®-certified Inverter Heat Pump lineup, offered full-coverage climate control and seamless compatibility for diverse building needs.
a. Diverse Ducted Solutions for Efficient Heating and Cooling
LG's latest inverter heat pumps are designed specifically for the North American residential market, where homes often have high ceilings. These systems provide powerful, efficient, and reliable cooling and heating.
One of their key features is that LG HVAC offer a range of ducted solutions that can be seamlessly integrated with various indoor units, including A-Coils and Furnace systems. This is made possible by embedded communication kits, that homeowners can choose the setup that best fits their home's unique characteristics.
b. LG HVAC X University of Alaska Collaborate on Advanced Heat Pump Research
LG's Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump has just taken home the prestigious 2025 AHR Innovation Award!
This innovative solution is designed specifically for extremely cold climates. It features an improved refrigerant circuit and a powerful compressor, allowing it to work effectively even at -35°C (-31°F). Additionally, it includes a "Low Heating" feature that prevents pipes from freezing in icy conditions by keeping them around 10°C (50°F).
This advanced heat pump was developed in collaboration with the LG-led Global Heat Pump Consortium.
What’s more. LG HVAC experts participated in a roundtable discussion about why the HVAC industry is focusing on cold climates and extreme weather conditions. As Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, shared, “One of the most complicated issues that we have in United States is satisfying all of the climate regions”.
And recently, LG HVAC teamed up with the University of Alaska to test their heat pumps in extremely cold temperatures to prove they work well in very low climates.
c. Heat Smarter, Not Harder: LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater
LG HVAC newly introduced the Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, which improves efficiency using DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology.
Seamlessly integrated with the intuitive ThinQ™ app, it offers users a smart and streamlined experience. This innovative system boasts a sleek, ENERGY STAR®-certified design that help to reduce the need for supplemental heating.
B. Commercial and Industrial Solution
In the Commercial section, LG HVAC offered low-GWP refrigerant products like the VRF Solution. Also, LG HVAC presented water solutions through efficient chillers, enhancing regulatory compliance across all applications.
a. R32 Refrigerant Transition/Regulation-Compliant VRF Integrated Solutions
LG HVAC upgraded Multi V™ i VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) solution includes many enhanced specifications and new features. It boasts a larger heat exchanger, which significantly boosts its efficiency. Enhanced safety features provide peace of mind, while the system's use of R32 refrigerant is as low as GWP 675. Additionally, it is compliant with the latest restrictions on refrigerant usage.
This makes it an ideal choice for managing the temperature in different parts of a building with high efficiency and reliability.
b. Chilled Water Solutions: LG Inverter Scroll Chiller
LG introduced Inverter Scroll Chiller is a compact, air-cooled solution that delivers energy efficient. It offers easy installation, quiet operation, and improved efficiency through increased air volume and optimized airflow.
c. LG Oil-Free Centrifugal Chiller with LeviTech™
LG's Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller marks a significant advancement in chiller technology, leveraging active magnetic bearings to enhance efficiency and reduce maintenance compared to traditional oil-lubricated systems. It includes advanced protection and fast recovery capabilities, contributing a facilitate chilled water supply even during power outages.
This chiller aligns with LG's environmental commitment by offering variants that use low-GWP refrigerants such as R513A, R1233zd, and R1234ze.
Electrifying the Future: Decarbonization and Innovation in HVAC
Through its advanced product lineup and forward-thinking approach, LG is positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable HVAC solutions. The company's focus on energy efficiency and smart technologies practices underscores its dedication to creating a more sustainable future for the HVACR industry.
By showcasing its latest innovations at the AHR Expo, LG HVAC is committed to leading the industry with innovation, responding to major trends, and contributing a future where technology benefits both people and the environment, serving as a pathfinder for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.
