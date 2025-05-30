We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In today's fast-evolving HVAC landscape, optimal system performance begins at the design stage. As part of LG’s ongoing commitment to its partners, the company provides a range of engineering tools that support collaborative and accurate HVAC system planning from the ground up.
These tools are built to help partners select, simulate, and configure air conditioning systems based on actual building needs and operating conditions. By combining user-friendly features with technical depth, LG’s solutions support smoother design workflows, reduce design time and errors, and contribute to reliable, energy-efficient system outcomes across various project types.
Powerful Design Tools for Real-World HVAC Projects
LG LATS is a robust HVAC engineering software platform that supports the entire design and planning process—from basic system layout to specialized segment solutions. Built with the needs of engineers, consultants, and technical partners in mind, LATS allows users to handle everything from load calculations and product selection to system layout, piping design, and cost-efficiency analysis.
Developed by LG, LATS bridges the gap between design and on-site application by aligning each stage with actual installation and maintenance conditions. It enables high-performance planning for complex systems, whether you're working on a standard building or a project requiring tailored HVAC configurations.
Seamlessly compatible with broader HVAC software ecosystems, LATS enhances design productivity and supports informed decision-making with simulation accuracy and time-saving features. From quick equipment selection to detailed system visualization, LATS offers a practical advantage in delivering efficient, competitive HVAC solutions.
Smart Tools That Power Intelligent HVAC Model Selection
LATS provides a powerful range of HVAC tools for model selection, helping designers make informed choices tailored to each project:
1. LATS Load is essential for HVAC design, calculating precise heating and cooling loads based on specific building details. It allows engineers to define zoning, building orientation, materials, and usage conditions to ensure accurate system sizing from the start.
2. LATS HVAC supports fast, accurate system selection and offers system validation to minimize HVAC troubleshooting later. With built-in simulation logic and LG product integration, it streamlines the design process and helps prevent mismatched equipment configurations.
3. LATS THERMA V is purpose-built for air-to-water heat pump projects, enabling energy simulation and cost payback estimation of heating loads as well as ideal model selection. It helps stakeholders evaluate long-term system performance and compare various configuration scenarios in terms of ROI (Return on Investment) and operational savings.
4. LATS Chiller and LATS Chiller ISC (Inverter Scroll Chiller) assist in chiller system selection with support for partial loads, efficiency modeling, and equipment documentation. These tools allow designers to optimize capacity planning and produce detailed spec sheets that align with regulatory and project-specific requirements.
5. LATS Vent is ideal for vent system design with HVAC system calculations, allowing users to simulate airflow and select the best-fitting model. It simplifies ductwork design by incorporating pressure loss analysis and automatic component matching based on air volume and flow requirements.
These HVAC tools dramatically cut down the manual work involved in creating a HVAC system diagram, making them indispensable in both residential and commercial HVAC design.
Design Smarter, Draft Faster: Automated Tools for HVAC Precision
LATS also offers two of the best HVAC software tools for automated design and reducing time spent on these tasks and minimizing integration errors:
1. LATS CAD integrates directly with AutoCAD, offering system blocks, smart piping layouts, and built-in validation to quickly create a duct sizing chart or system schematic.
2. LATS Revit serves as a BIM-compatible add-in for designing VRF systems. This 3D floorplan design tool enables automated piping and component placement, error correction, and even connects to CFD and HVAC simulation data for further refinement.
For contractors and engineers managing complex HVAC design projects, these automated tools transform time-intensive tasks into streamlined processes.
Full-Cycle HVAC Verification
Verification is key to ensuring a successful installation. LATS delivers some of the best HVAC software capabilities for design validation:
1. LATS Noise forecasts noise levels from outdoor units, helping designers meet project sound requirements.
2. CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) Analysis simulates airflow and temperature distribution via 3D modeling—useful in diagnosing potential hot spots and validating vent system design with HVAC system calculations.
3. LATS LCC (Life Cycle Cost) estimates annual energy consumption and operational cost using real climate data, giving teams data for long-term planning.
4. LATS Analyzer provides post-installation performance diagnostics and recommends maintenance or replacement for underperforming systems.
These advanced HVAC tools support every stage—from initial planning to long-term operation—reducing HVAC troubleshooting and improving client satisfaction.
As demands on system efficiency and project delivery increase, LG LATS offers a comprehensive solution, making it a go-to choice for HVAC experts. It provides an end-to-end solution for consultants, engineers, and HVAC businesses looking to modernize their workflow. From HVAC simulation and system analysis and design, LATS empowers professionals to deliver precision, performance, and peace of mind.
Now transitioning to a web-based platform, LATS Web enhances accessibility and flexibility, empowering users to access a comprehensive suite of tools and work seamlessly across devices. With upcoming new features and updates, LG LATS Tool will further elevate user convenience—enabling smoother collaboration throughout the project lifecycle.
Watch Full Video
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.