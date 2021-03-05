Caring for Your Car AC for a Cool Ride

Pay attention to any unusual sounds that come from the air conditioner when you turn it on. If it doesn’t sound right, then it’s not right. Unusual squeaking or squealing noises are indicators of problems with the belt drive, the compressor or loose components. Tuning in to your air conditioner can allow you to catch problems early on and have them fixed before they become more serious.





Take care of your car air conditioner and it will take care of you when you need it most. You can ensure a cool ride and prevent more serious issues with the air conditioner system by taking these simple steps. While we specialize in keeping you cool in your homes and offices, we also hope you stay cool and comfortable on your way between both.